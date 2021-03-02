Covid-19: Area around Royal Free one of few in UK to avoid deaths

Published: 6:49 PM March 2, 2021

Although the Royal Free Hospital has spent a year dealing with the horrors of the coronavirus pandemic, the area immediately surrounding it is one of few in the country to have avoided Covid-related deaths.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) maps the lethal impact of Covid across the UK and illustrates confirmed deaths for local areas known as "middle super output areas" (MSOAs).

Each MSOA has, on average, 7,200 inhabitants.

Around the Royal Free an area referred to as "Fitzjohns and Royal Free" by the government statisticians - which stretches from Pond Street in the north-east to Finchley Road - has, remarkably, not seen a confirmed Covid-19 related death.

There are only 33 areas in the UK in this situation, but South Hampstead has seen just one death, as has Childs Hill just over the Barnet border.

Chalk Farm has been the hardest hit in Camden, with 22 deaths linked to Covid.

The data covers March 1 2020 to January 31 this year. The area labels do not map to local council wards.