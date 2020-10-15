Castlehaven Community Centre pleas for ‘urgent’ help at food bank amid Covid-19 rise

A Camden Town community centre is asking for “urgent” help at its food bank as it anticipates a spike of users from the Covid-19 pandemic in the coming weeks.

Castlehaven Community Association (CCA), which set up its food bank at the start of June, is asking for more volunteers ahead of the furlough scheme closing at the end of month, and its growing concerns over the economic impact of Covid-19’s second wave.

CCA’s food bank has fed thousands of Camden Town and Primrose Hill residents including 182 people last week.

Lead volunteer Anna Kusner said: “The food bank has been in huge demand since Covid-19 shattered many people’s lives.

“We have seen a steady increase in requests for support over the past few weeks and anticipate further demand because of a second wave, posing further mental and economic challenges to a community already devastated by the pandemic.”

To donate click here. To volunteer email sharon@castlehaven.org.uk or call 020 7485 3386.

CCA is using the hashtag #FeedTheCommunity online to raise awareness of food insecurity.

