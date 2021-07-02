Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Covid-19 cases of Delta variant rise in Camden and Haringey

Michael Boniface

Published: 5:19 PM July 2, 2021   
General manager of Covid Recovery Becky Board administers the hospital's first Pfizer-BioNTech Covid

Covid-19 cases of the Delta variant have risen 46% nationally - Credit: PA

Covid-19 cases of the Delta variant increased by 49% in Camden and 52% in Haringey in the week up to June 30.  

Data from Public Health England, which shows the jump from the previous seven days, shows cases of the Delta variant rose by 58% in Barnet and 39% in Westminster.

The Delta variant currently accounts for approximately 95% of cases that are sequenced across the UK.

In the week to June 30 there were 231 Delta cases recorded in Camden, 229 in Haringey, 283 in Barnet and 172 in Westminster.  

The national public health data shows that numbers of the Delta variant in the UK have risen by 50,824 since the prior week to a total of 161,981. This represents a 46% increase.  

Local authorities have been pushing to support the rollout of the vaccine, as the country approaches the final stage of easing lockdown restrictions on July 19.  

In Hampstead, walk-in vaccine centres are being held at the Royal Free Charity’s Rec Club in Fleet Road.  

Equivalent clinics in Haringey, which don’t require a booking, include Bounds Green Group Practice and Lordship Lane Primary Care Centre.  

The NHS aims to have vaccinated everyone over 18 by July 19.  

Visit your local council website for further information on Covid-19 vaccine centres, or visit the NHS website.

Data
Coronavirus
Camden News
Haringey News
Barnet News

