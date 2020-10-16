Covid-19: Camden, Haringey and Barnet councils back London Tier 2 lockdown

The new Covid-19 restrictions mean people cannot mix indoors. Picture: Yui Mok/PA PA Wire/PA Images

North London councils in Camden, Haringey and Barnet have backed the new Covid-19 rules as the capital prepares to enter Tier 2 of the government’s “high” alert measures.

The rising number of Covid-19 cases means ramped up restrictions are “necessary”, the local authorities say, but council leaders in Camden and Haringey have called on the government to provide further financial support to help them support residents through the second wave.

Under the new rules people cannot meet indoors - including at their home or the pub - with anybody outside their household or support bubble.

Health secretary Matt Hancock announced the decision in parliament on Thursday, with the latest restrictions starting at 12.01am on Saturday.

Cllr Georgia Gould, Camden Council’s leader, said: “The number of coronavirus cases is increasing rapidly across London, which is why it is necessary further restrictions must be put in place to keep Camden safe.

Councils are urging residents to continue to follow public health advice. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Councils are urging residents to continue to follow public health advice. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA

“We understand that, for many of our residents, this news will be difficult and worrying to hear. However taking further action now is essential to protect our communities and to save lives.”

Coronavirus infections are rising across the capital. In Camden, public health data shows the coronavirus case rate per 100,000 people at 99.6 for the seven days to October 11 - up from 54.1 the previous week.

In Haringey it is 115.4, up from 89.3. In Barnet it is 109.4, rising from 86.4.

Cllr Joseph Ejiofor, Haringey Council’s leader, said: “This is the right thing to do for London and our borough.

“It is absolutely vital that we do all we can to prevent the continued spread of this virus.

“We all have a role to play and it is crucial that every resident pays keen attention to the public health messaging – it is there to save lives, and as a council we will be actively enforcing it where we have the power to do so.”

Cllr Ejiofor said the council was now expecting and “desperately needed” financial backing from the govermnent.

Tamara Djuretic, Barnet’s director of public health, said: “I know that not seeing friends and wider family socially can have a huge impact on feelings of loneliness and can affect mental health.

“This won’t be easy for any of us but if we pull together and follow all the rules we can stop the virus spreading.”

