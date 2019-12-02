Search

Hampstead BID: Court date set for King William IV landlord Jimmy McGrath's appeal against £6,900 bill

PUBLISHED: 14:33 02 December 2019

Jimmy McGrath, landlord of the King William IV pub in Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Jimmy McGrath, landlord of the King William IV pub in Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Jimmy McGrath will renew his legal fight against Camden Council and Hampstead Business Improvement District in the new year, when he takes his case to the High Court.

The landlord of the King William IV in Hampstead High Street was told to pay £6,900 by Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in April. His barrister, Robert Griffiths QC had argued that the bill he had received the previous year was invalid as it didn't contain information about the BID's expenditure and future spending plans, as required by law.

However district judge Julia Newton ruled that Mr McGrath had to pay the bill as Camden Council had issued a replacement bill with the right information months later. The follow-up was issued after the court summons, months after the initial payment demand.

The case will be heard at the High Court on January 28.

Speaking to the Ham&High, Mr McGrath said: "We are extremely confident that we will win and get it thrown out."

