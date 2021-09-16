Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

High Court date set for disabled swimmer's challenge over ponds charges

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 4:03 PM September 16, 2021   
Christina Efthimiou (left) has launched a legal challenge over swimming charges at Hampstead Heath

Christina Efthimiou believes the charges to swim at the ponds are unlawful - Credit: Christina Efthimiou/Polly Hancock

A date has been confirmed for a court hearing that will determine whether the charging regime for the bathing ponds discriminates against disabled people.   

A judicial review launched against the City of London Corporation (CoLC) by Christina Efthimiou, who is disabled, will be heard at the High Court between November 9-10.  

The case is listed for 1.5 days and its format – how people can access the hearing – has not yet been confirmed. That will depend on public health advice at the time. 

Ms Efthimiou, 59, from Camden, claims the City of London’s compulsory charging system at the bathing ponds, introduced last summer, disproportionately affects people with disabilities.  

But the CoLC previously said the Heath’s swimming facilities are “accessible to people of all abilities and backgrounds”. 

You may also want to watch:

Non-concessionary swimming rates were recently increased in line with inflation at 1.3%, but the cost of a six-month pass for those eligible for a concession was increased by 21.5% and a 12-month concession pass by 15.1%.   

Ms Efthimiou is being supported in her legal challenge by the Kenwood Ladies’ Pond Association.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man left with £1,200 vet bill after puppy 'mauled' on Hampstead Heath
  2. 2 'Lobster-like creature' pulled from Hampstead Heath ladies' pond
  3. 3 Taste of Nawab: A community staple with Tripadvisor acclaim
  1. 4 Christmas at Kenwood: 'Winter wonderland' primed for Hampstead Heath
  2. 5 Old Hampstead police station sold by Department for Education at £4m loss
  3. 6 'She means the world': Councillor's plea to bring home missing cat Evey
  4. 7 Skyscraper plans rejected by Westminster Council over damage to views
  5. 8 'Real harm to wildlife': Invasive crayfish in Hampstead Heath Ponds
  6. 9 Man stabbed on Finchley Road
  7. 10 Early plans under way for Dartmouth Park LTN scheme
Hampstead Heath
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman was taken to hospital after being hit in a police chase in Muswell Hill

Passing moped driver hit and hospitalised in police chase

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Kiss the Sky owner Tony Ray with customers from the bar

Crouch End bar petitions to stay open amid dispute with neighbours

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Fran Sorapure Headteacher at St Michaelâ€™s Primary School Highgate N6. Pictured with pupils, Joshua

Education News

Former lunchtime supervisor made new Highgate head of school

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Crouch End crash

Car crashes into barrier in collision with cyclist

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon