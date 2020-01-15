Search

Advanced search

Hornsey councillor's bid to fly Irish flag on St Patrick's day as 'fitting tribute' to diaspora

PUBLISHED: 10:46 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 15 January 2020

Cllr Adam Jogee is campaigning to fly the Irish flag from Haringey Civic Centre. Picture: Adam Jogee

Cllr Adam Jogee is campaigning to fly the Irish flag from Haringey Civic Centre. Picture: Adam Jogee

Archant

A Hornsey councillor is trying to persuade Haringey Labour to fly the Irish flag from Haringey Civic Centre on St Patrick's Day.

Cllr Adam Jogee is hoping to secure the gesture, which he said "would be a fitting tribute" to the borough's Irish residents.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Jogee said: "It is now time for Haringey to stand up and be counted amongst our neighbours and, importantly, for the Irish diaspora in Haringey."

He said doing this - as other boroughs including Camden do - would "show how grateful we all are" for the contribution of the Irish community. He said he has written to Haringey's mayor and council leader Cllr Joseph Ejiofor. He was unsuccessful in persuading previous council leader Clare Kober to fly the flag.

A Haringey Council spokesperson said: "We know flags can be emotive and they are significant to our communities. That is why we are developing a protocol on flag flying to respond to this kind of request and ensure there is a clear framework for how we handle all national flags."

Most Read

1 Avenue Road: Haringey supported housing residents baffled by ‘path to nowhere’

The 'path to nowhere' at 1 Avenue Road in Shepherd's Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

“We need to fight for it”: Belsize Park documentary maker of under-threat England’s Lane launderette joins calls to save facility

Russell Bentley made a documentary about the characters and history behind the launderette in England's Lane. Picture: Russell Bentley

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Marvel’s new Eternals film spotted filming with ‘small army’ on Hampstead Heath

Marvel Studios filming The Eternals on Hampstead Heath. Picture: James Rossiter

Tube air pollution ‘needs more research’ says transport activist

Justin McKie with his PM2.5 monitor in Belsize Park Tube station. Picture: Justin McKie

Most Read

1 Avenue Road: Haringey supported housing residents baffled by ‘path to nowhere’

The 'path to nowhere' at 1 Avenue Road in Shepherd's Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

“We need to fight for it”: Belsize Park documentary maker of under-threat England’s Lane launderette joins calls to save facility

Russell Bentley made a documentary about the characters and history behind the launderette in England's Lane. Picture: Russell Bentley

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Marvel’s new Eternals film spotted filming with ‘small army’ on Hampstead Heath

Marvel Studios filming The Eternals on Hampstead Heath. Picture: James Rossiter

Tube air pollution ‘needs more research’ says transport activist

Justin McKie with his PM2.5 monitor in Belsize Park Tube station. Picture: Justin McKie

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey boss Loizou vows not to give up despite departures and injuries

Coby Rowe has left Haringey Borough to join Sutton United. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

True grit sees Hampstead overcome promotion-chasing Chiswick

Hampstead RFC face the camera after victory over Chiswick (Pic: Jon Boyle)

Spurs complete the signing of Portuguese youngster Fernandes from Benfica

Gedson Fernandes of Benfica

Mourinho praise for Tottenham’s Argentinian pair

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

“I’ve had customers nearly crying”: Belsize Park launderette boss “relieved” after Hampstead greengrocers pull out of plans to move into England’s Lane site

The launderette, saved for now, is in 49 England's Lane and attracts customers from as far as Golders Green and Archway. Picture: Michael Boniface
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists