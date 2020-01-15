Hornsey councillor's bid to fly Irish flag on St Patrick's day as 'fitting tribute' to diaspora

Cllr Adam Jogee is campaigning to fly the Irish flag from Haringey Civic Centre. Picture: Adam Jogee Archant

A Hornsey councillor is trying to persuade Haringey Labour to fly the Irish flag from Haringey Civic Centre on St Patrick's Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Adam Jogee is hoping to secure the gesture, which he said "would be a fitting tribute" to the borough's Irish residents.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Jogee said: "It is now time for Haringey to stand up and be counted amongst our neighbours and, importantly, for the Irish diaspora in Haringey."

He said doing this - as other boroughs including Camden do - would "show how grateful we all are" for the contribution of the Irish community. He said he has written to Haringey's mayor and council leader Cllr Joseph Ejiofor. He was unsuccessful in persuading previous council leader Clare Kober to fly the flag.

A Haringey Council spokesperson said: "We know flags can be emotive and they are significant to our communities. That is why we are developing a protocol on flag flying to respond to this kind of request and ensure there is a clear framework for how we handle all national flags."