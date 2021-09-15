'She means the world': Councillor's plea to bring home missing cat Evey

Published: 3:48 PM September 15, 2021 Updated: 3:56 PM September 15, 2021

A local councillor has put out a plea to the Belsize community to help find her rescue cat.

Evey, 6, went missing from Haverstock Hill on Monday around 6pm and her owner, Belsize councillor Luisa Porritt, says it would mean “everything” to be reunited with her tortoiseshell “baby”.

The local Liberal Democrat leader said that after discovering her pet had disappeared following a meeting of Camden’s full council on Monday, she desperately set about trying to find Evey by rattling her food outside her home – but was met with silence.

Cllr Luisa Porritt and Evey - Credit: Cllr Luisa Porritt

She has gone into neighbours' gardens to try and find her cat, and plans to put up posters.

“We have a very special bond,” Cllr Porritt said. "This has been a very distressing time.

“It would mean so much to find her again. She means the world to me. I feel a special level of responsibility for Evey and her brother Cooper because they are both rescue cats.

“It means a lot to provide them with a safe and happy home and I feel horribly worried wondering where she is and whether she is okay.”

Evey is a tortoiseshell British domestic shorthair - Credit: Cllr Luisa Porritt

Cllr Porritt described Evey as “distinctive, friendly and sociable”. To provide information about the cat's whereabouts contact luisa.porritt@camden.gov.uk