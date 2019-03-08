Haringey Council denies plans for tougher parking restrictions in Crouch End - despite putting £50k aside for it

On the street where you live: a road in Crouch End which could be affected by changes to the CPZ. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Haringey Council has insisted it has no plans to overhaul parking restrictions in Crouch End, despite setting aside £50,000 for it earlier this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lewis Freeman in Dunn's Bakery, in the Broadway. Picture: Polly Hancock Lewis Freeman in Dunn's Bakery, in the Broadway. Picture: Polly Hancock

The sum was allocated during a cabinet meeting in June, and would see roads that aren't currently included in the Controlled Parking Zone (CPZ) for Crouch End A and B.

The two zones are split by the Broadway and Park Road. North and east of it, in zone A, runs from 10am to midday. Across the road, it lasts from 2pm to 4pm. In its plans, Haringey said it was putting the money aside for a review, to look at extending both to all day.

However when quizzed by the Broadway, the council said it had no current plans to review restrictions, but has set aside the cash in case "there was a demand from the community."

Some locals have already felt the sting of parking costs in the area. People living near the former Earl Haig pub in Elder Avenue had a nasty surprise when the parking designations were changed from "residents only" to "pay and display", with no notice. It was only after work by Crouch End councillor Luke Cawley-Harrison that they got fines refunded.

A CPZ sign for Crouch End Zone B, where restrictions run on weekdays between 2pm and 4pm. Picture: Polly Hancock A CPZ sign for Crouch End Zone B, where restrictions run on weekdays between 2pm and 4pm. Picture: Polly Hancock

Any changes would be alongside the Crouch End Liveable Neighbourhood scheme which aims to cut down on the amount of car journeys and get more people to walk, cycle and use public transport.

Lewis Freeman, who runs Dunn's Bakery in the Broadway, said he is "nervous" about any potential change.

"I was shocked that they have put together these plans without consulting us, especially when we have a record low number of shops in Crouch End.

"Implementing a policy that has an impact on the number of visitors seems to be silly."

You may also want to watch:

Customers who choose to buy specialist bakes and wedding cakes, sometimes costing more than £200, will often choose to collect their wares in the car.

Lewis said amid tough trading conditions due to the dropping value of sterling, a further blow could be painful.

"Even if we lose 10 per cent of our customers, our shops can't lose that amount."

Former Crouch End councillor, David Winskill, who served on the council when the current CPZ was introduced said he didn't believe a change was needed.

He said: "Traders were worried about if they had a scheme where visitors to Crouch End nowhere to park, but there was a need to protect residents from long term parking.

"The two hour window has been working really well. It's a revenue funding ploy. The only time there is any problems is on a Sunday when the CPZ isn't in effect."

Adrian Essex, who has lived in Fairfield Road since 1982 said if the changes go through, it could spell disaster for the area's restaurants and shops.

"It's currently very light touch," said Adrian. "You need parking spaces for restaurants and shops, not just for customers but for staff as well, some of whom can't afford to live in Crouch End.

Cllr Seema Chandwani, cabinet member for neighbour-hoods, said: "There are no plans to review the CPZ in Crouch End, unless there is a request to do so from residents. Any request will be subject to a full and clear consultation with local residents and businesses.

"In Crouch End and across Haringey we are striving to create healthy and thriving neighbourhoods. This can only be achieved by working with residents, businesses and the wider community."