Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Haringey Council denies plans for tougher parking restrictions in Crouch End - despite putting £50k aside for it

PUBLISHED: 11:44 16 August 2019

On the street where you live: a road in Crouch End which could be affected by changes to the CPZ. Picture: Polly Hancock

On the street where you live: a road in Crouch End which could be affected by changes to the CPZ. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Haringey Council has insisted it has no plans to overhaul parking restrictions in Crouch End, despite setting aside £50,000 for it earlier this summer.

Lewis Freeman in Dunn's Bakery, in the Broadway. Picture: Polly HancockLewis Freeman in Dunn's Bakery, in the Broadway. Picture: Polly Hancock

The sum was allocated during a cabinet meeting in June, and would see roads that aren't currently included in the Controlled Parking Zone (CPZ) for Crouch End A and B.

The two zones are split by the Broadway and Park Road. North and east of it, in zone A, runs from 10am to midday. Across the road, it lasts from 2pm to 4pm. In its plans, Haringey said it was putting the money aside for a review, to look at extending both to all day.

However when quizzed by the Broadway, the council said it had no current plans to review restrictions, but has set aside the cash in case "there was a demand from the community."

Some locals have already felt the sting of parking costs in the area. People living near the former Earl Haig pub in Elder Avenue had a nasty surprise when the parking designations were changed from "residents only" to "pay and display", with no notice. It was only after work by Crouch End councillor Luke Cawley-Harrison that they got fines refunded.

A CPZ sign for Crouch End Zone B, where restrictions run on weekdays between 2pm and 4pm. Picture: Polly HancockA CPZ sign for Crouch End Zone B, where restrictions run on weekdays between 2pm and 4pm. Picture: Polly Hancock

Any changes would be alongside the Crouch End Liveable Neighbourhood scheme which aims to cut down on the amount of car journeys and get more people to walk, cycle and use public transport.

Lewis Freeman, who runs Dunn's Bakery in the Broadway, said he is "nervous" about any potential change.

"I was shocked that they have put together these plans without consulting us, especially when we have a record low number of shops in Crouch End.

"Implementing a policy that has an impact on the number of visitors seems to be silly."

You may also want to watch:

Customers who choose to buy specialist bakes and wedding cakes, sometimes costing more than £200, will often choose to collect their wares in the car.

Lewis said amid tough trading conditions due to the dropping value of sterling, a further blow could be painful.

"Even if we lose 10 per cent of our customers, our shops can't lose that amount."

Former Crouch End councillor, David Winskill, who served on the council when the current CPZ was introduced said he didn't believe a change was needed.

He said: "Traders were worried about if they had a scheme where visitors to Crouch End nowhere to park, but there was a need to protect residents from long term parking.

"The two hour window has been working really well. It's a revenue funding ploy. The only time there is any problems is on a Sunday when the CPZ isn't in effect."

Adrian Essex, who has lived in Fairfield Road since 1982 said if the changes go through, it could spell disaster for the area's restaurants and shops.

"It's currently very light touch," said Adrian. "You need parking spaces for restaurants and shops, not just for customers but for staff as well, some of whom can't afford to live in Crouch End.

Cllr Seema Chandwani, cabinet member for neighbour-hoods, said: "There are no plans to review the CPZ in Crouch End, unless there is a request to do so from residents. Any request will be subject to a full and clear consultation with local residents and businesses.

"In Crouch End and across Haringey we are striving to create healthy and thriving neighbourhoods. This can only be achieved by working with residents, businesses and the wider community."

Most Read

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Spurs attacker Lamela hails ‘unbelievable’ Lo Celso

New Spurs signing Giovani Lo Celso is paraded to fans prior to the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

16-year-old stabbed to death in Regent’s Park Estate

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe

Charles Dickens’ Camden: Hiding out in Hampstead, bemoaning the coming of the railway, and more literary links

The railway coming to Camden Town featured strikingly in Dicken's Dombey and Son. Picture: Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre

A-level results day 2019: Record-breaking day ‘great’ for Highgate School pupils and school says head

Highgate School Sixth Form pupils James Waxley and Bea Twentyman after getting their A-level results. Picture: Harry Taylor

Most Read

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Spurs attacker Lamela hails ‘unbelievable’ Lo Celso

New Spurs signing Giovani Lo Celso is paraded to fans prior to the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

16-year-old stabbed to death in Regent’s Park Estate

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe

Charles Dickens’ Camden: Hiding out in Hampstead, bemoaning the coming of the railway, and more literary links

The railway coming to Camden Town featured strikingly in Dicken's Dombey and Son. Picture: Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre

A-level results day 2019: Record-breaking day ‘great’ for Highgate School pupils and school says head

Highgate School Sixth Form pupils James Waxley and Bea Twentyman after getting their A-level results. Picture: Harry Taylor

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Perfect Haringey aim to stay on winning run at Cheshunt

Chidubem Onokwai of Haringey during Haringey Borough vs Corinthian Casuals, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 10th August 2019

Hornsey set for pivotal clash with rivals Highgate

Arthur George in bowling action for Hornsey (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Hampstead & Westminster’s Martin ‘honoured’ by England call-up

England's Harry Martin (pic England Hockey)

FA Cup blog: Long road to Wembley starts . . . in Cornwall

George King fires goalwards to give Clevedon the lead at Saltash United (pic courtesy of www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

Haringey Council denies plans for tougher parking restrictions in Crouch End - despite putting £50k aside for it

On the street where you live: a road in Crouch End which could be affected by changes to the CPZ. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists