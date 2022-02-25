Protestors outside the Russian Embassy in west London, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine - Credit: PA

Haringey Council’s leader has described Russia's invasion of Ukraine as “an assault on democracy in the heart of Europe”.

The Russian invasion began on February 24, with leaders worldwide condemning the move.

Haringey Council issued a statement from Cllr Peray Ahmet saying: “Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine who are under attack from Russian forces. We condemn this horrendous and unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation.

“Haringey has a diverse community and I know there will be Ukrainian and Russian residents who will be horrified and worried for the safety of their family and friends at home. We are also thinking about our other eastern European communities who will be devastated by this.

“This is an assault on democracy in the heart of Europe and is a concern to us all. We will be lighting George Meehan House in solidarity with the people in Ukraine."

Camden leader Cllr Georgia Gould tweeted: “We must stand united with global leaders against this aggression from Putin. All my thoughts with the Ukrainian people & Ukrainian residents living in our community.”