Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Survey: Tell us how the rocketing cost of living affects you

André Langlois

Published: 12:04 PM April 1, 2022
Londoners are being impacted by a growing cost of living crisis

With the biggest jump in energy bills in living memory coming into effect, millions of families will feel the pressure of the cost of living crisis.

Charities warn that 2.5 million more households are set to fall into “fuel stress” following a 54pc increase to Ofgem’s price cap.

We want to hear from you about the real impact on Londoners and the sacrifices that are being made.

Let us know your situation by filling the survey below.

Cost of Living
There With You
London
North London News
East London News

