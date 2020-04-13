Search

Kentish Town children’s charity delivers Easter activity packs for kids without gardens

PUBLISHED: 09:44 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 13 April 2020

Children from the Peckwater Estate happy with their packs. Picture: NW5 Project

Children from the Peckwater Estate happy with their packs. Picture: NW5 Project

NW5 Project

A Kentish Town children’s charity has dropped off Easter activity packs to keep kids entertained over the bank holiday weekend.

Picture: NW5 ProjectPicture: NW5 Project

The NW5 Project in Islip Street delivered stickers, word searches, playing cards, gel pens and colouring books to families around the Peckwater Estate who don’t have gardens, with packs tailored to each child’s interests.

NW5 Project manager Sharley Peet-Newitt said: “It’s really hard for the children to look out from their windows onto their local play area as it’s a space they would freely use and enjoy before.

Picture: NW5 ProjectPicture: NW5 Project

“We thought that putting little activity packs together and delivering them individually would give them some more activities to do while staying at home.

“We also didn’t realise how lovely it would be for families to have a chat and speak with a friendly face too, while we maintained our two-metre distance.

Picture: NW5 ProjectPicture: NW5 Project

“They said it how lovely it was to have a catch up and feel a little sense of normality through the strange times we’re all going through.”

Picture: NW5 ProjectPicture: NW5 Project

Picture: NW5 ProjectPicture: NW5 Project

Picture: NW5 ProjectPicture: NW5 Project

Topic Tags:

