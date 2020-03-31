Coronavirus: Despite ‘essential’ label, Hampstead and West Hampstead Post Offices forced to shut amid pandemic

Hampstead Post Office. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Hampstead High Street’s Post Office is temporarily closed amid “staffing issues” caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Post Office on Mill Lane in West Hampstead is also shut for the same reason.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Hampstead Post Office and Mill Lane branches are temporarily closed due to staffing issues caused by the covid 19 pandemic as there are underlying health concerns. It is not known at this stage when these branches will re-open. In the interim alternative Post Offices include Swiss Cottage, Belsize Park Queens Crescent and Cricklewood.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by these temporary closure as we know how important Post Offices are to communities and Post Offices are designated as an essential retailer by the UK Government.”

The Post Office housed within the Sheriff Centre in West Hampstead was also set to close from Wednesday afternoon, with bosses at the community-run service explaining this came after staff “received abuse this week from aggressive customers who refuse to adhere to the social distancing rules”.