Coronavirus: Regent's Park and Primrose Hill toilets now free of charge

PUBLISHED: 10:41 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:41 06 March 2020

Before the coronavirus, the parks' toilets cost 20p. Picture: Polly Hancock

Polly Hancock

Toilets will be free of charge at Regent's Park and Primrose Hill as the charity responsible for maintaining both sites responds to the coronavirus outbreak.

The hygiene measure is being introduced so people can wash their hands more easily. Picture: Polly HancockThe hygiene measure is being introduced so people can wash their hands more easily. Picture: Polly Hancock

Normally there is a 20p charge to use the toilets, but now The Royal Parks has made them free for public use until the end of March, a measure which the charity says will better allow people to wash their hands.

Tom Jarvis, The Royal Parks director of public services, said:"The Royal Parks is helping visitors take care of their health and protect others from the spread of the coronavirus by ensuring all toilets across its eight London parks are free of charge until the end of March, providing public handwashing facilities.

"The toilets will be manned by staff during opening hours and will be regularly cleaned.

"We will continue to review the situation."

For further information visit www.royalparks.org.uk or @theroyalparks on Twitter.

