Coronavirus: Muswell Hill mum joins travel agent campaign to gift frontline workers free holidays

PUBLISHED: 13:54 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 24 June 2020

Give Them A Break is looking to provide 10,000 holidays to frontline workers. Picture: Chloe Berman

Give Them A Break is looking to provide 10,000 holidays to frontline workers. Picture: Chloe Berman

A Muswell Hill mum has joined a group of travel agents fundraising to gift the UK’s coronavirus workers free holidays.

Give Them A Break is a not-for-profit campaign and website looking to raise enough money to cover 10,000 holidays or days out, which will then be offered to people on a low income who worked on the frontline of the pandemic.

It was set up by GreenCase’s founder Rachel McCaffery with the help of travel professional volunteers, many of whom have been furloughed or made redundant.

The fund is being managed by the Family Holiday Association, a charity which has given 200,000 people in over 52,000 families vital breaks over 45 years.

It will help to allocate the cash reserved to book Give Them A Break holidays when travel restrictions ease.

Chloe Berman of Muswell Hill, who works in the travel industry, said: “Week after week the public has shown their appreciation for those who have helped us, healed us and held the country together since the pandemic began.

“Although we may not be clapping for carers anymore, our key workers should still be recognised for the effort and sacrifices they’ve made. Noone will need a break more than them when this is all over.

“We believe that now is the time to do something practical so we’re calling on everyone to show their gratitude once more and donate to our fund.”

Give Them A Break is also compiling a directory of holiday discounts specifically for frontline workers.

Travel brands which are already signed up include Abercrombie & Kent, Alpharooms, Dragoman, Elegant Resorts, Elite Island Resorts, Hyatt, Intrepid Travel, Sanctuary Retreats, TravelLocal, TransIndus, Travelbag, Travel Republic and USAirtours.

Chloe added: “The response of the travel and tourism industry so far has been great, but the more holidays, domestic tourist attraction operators and UK experiences we can offer, the better.

“So we’re also urging businesses to contact us so we can talk about how they can be involved.”

Interested travel companies should email hello@givethemabreak.org.

View the fundraising appeal at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/givethemabreak

