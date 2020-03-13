Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: London mayoral and assembly elections postponed as pandemic continues

PUBLISHED: 16:35 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 13 March 2020

A woman wearing a face mask mask in central London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A woman wearing a face mask mask in central London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

This May's mayoral and London Assembly elections have been postponed for up to a year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has added the votes to the long list of public and sporting events to be cancelled during the coronavirus outbreak.

The news broke on Friday afternoon.

The Electoral Commission had written to the government to recommend the move, but earlier indications from Downing Street suggested the PM might choose not to postpone the polls.

You may also want to watch:

Whenever rescheduled, Labour's Sadiq Khan will be seeking a second term at the helm of City Hall.

Across the country elections scheduled for May 7 will now no longer take place.

In its advice to the government, the Electoral Commission warned it had found it difficult to find staff willing to man polling stations given the ongoing health emergency.

Other mayoral candidates include Shaun Bailey for the Conservatives, former government minister Rory Stewart, standing as an independent, Siobhan Benita for the Lib Dems, Sian Berry for the Greens, and Women's Equality Party candidate Mandu Reid.

On Friday the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK rose to 790.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Two cases in Camden, Public Health England confirms

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Man jailed after videoing rape of ‘vulnerable’ girl, 14, in Camden

Denzel Amadi-Jestus Picture: MPS

Coronavirus: Parent at Hampstead Hill School confirmed to have virus – and member of staff self-isolating

Hampstead Hill School. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Three cases confirmed in Barnet, victims had been in Iran and Italy

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Coronavirus case confirmed in Finchley and Golders Green, MP says

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Most Read

Coronavirus: Two cases in Camden, Public Health England confirms

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Man jailed after videoing rape of ‘vulnerable’ girl, 14, in Camden

Denzel Amadi-Jestus Picture: MPS

Coronavirus: Parent at Hampstead Hill School confirmed to have virus – and member of staff self-isolating

Hampstead Hill School. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Three cases confirmed in Barnet, victims had been in Iran and Italy

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Coronavirus case confirmed in Finchley and Golders Green, MP says

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

National League games to go ahead but matches postponed in other non-league divisions because of coronavirus

National League games will go ahead despite the outbreak of the coronavirus. Pictured is action from Dagenham & Redbridge's clash with Stockport County earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Boxing Road to Tokyo to start as planned at Copper Box Arena

Great Britain's team of boxers hoping to go to the Tokyo Olympics during the media day at the Copper Box Arena, London.

The situation at Arsenal as Arteta’s positive coronavirus test leads to lockdown

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) talks to his staff members during the training session at London Colney. Picture: John Walton/PA

Les Ferdinand encourages others to keep raising awareness of prostate cancer

Les Ferdinand poses with a Prostate Cancer UK shirt. Picture: Prostate Cancer UK

Premier League and English Football League postpone games until April due to outbreak of coronavirus

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Picture: John Walton/PA
Drive 24