Camden and Age UK join forces to deliver food parcels to vulnerable

PUBLISHED: 13:45 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 03 April 2020

Camden Council and the borough’s branch of Age UK have joined forced to deliver food packages to those in need amid the coronavirus crisis, and the town hall is also boosting the resources of local food banks to the tune of £50,000.

The partners are delivering up to 600 food packagages a week to those in need.

If people in the borough are in a “food crisis” with two days’ worth or less of food left – they can apply for an emergency delivery of staples like milk and bread.

Camden Council are funding the project and providing Age UK Camden with drivers, vehicles and six town hall staff.

Cllr Georgia Gould, leader of Camden Council said: “This partnership is just the first of several we are forming with community organisations, charities and businesses to ensure no-one in Camden should have to go hungry as a result of the coronavirus.”

If you meet the criteria, you can apply for help by ringing either partner. Call Camden on 02079744444 and then choose option 9, or contact Age UK Camden on 0207837777

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ten Covid-19 patients die at Royal Free NHS Trust

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

“I was terrified”: Alexandra Palace closes boating lake after spate of people pushed in

Picture: Corinne Sweet/Alexandra Palace

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

Coronavirus: “Serious concerns” over Muswell Hill construction workers as developer promises “corrective action”

Some construction workers are faced with contracting coronavirus - or going without pay. Picture: John Mathias

Abbey Road zebra crossing made famous by The Beatles repainted during coronavirus lockdown

With roads left empty, council officers gave the Abbey Road crossing a fresh lick of paint. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

