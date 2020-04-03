Camden and Age UK join forces to deliver food parcels to vulnerable

Camden Council and the borough’s branch of Age UK have joined forced to deliver food packages to those in need amid the coronavirus crisis, and the town hall is also boosting the resources of local food banks to the tune of £50,000.

The partners are delivering up to 600 food packagages a week to those in need.

If people in the borough are in a “food crisis” with two days’ worth or less of food left – they can apply for an emergency delivery of staples like milk and bread.

Camden Council are funding the project and providing Age UK Camden with drivers, vehicles and six town hall staff.

Cllr Georgia Gould, leader of Camden Council said: “This partnership is just the first of several we are forming with community organisations, charities and businesses to ensure no-one in Camden should have to go hungry as a result of the coronavirus.”

If you meet the criteria, you can apply for help by ringing either partner. Call Camden on 02079744444 and then choose option 9, or contact Age UK Camden on 0207837777