HS2 pauses Euston works over public health fears for construction workers

HS2 has paused its Euston construction following public health concerns over its workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Security staff will remain on all of the major rail project’s sites but its contractors - Costain Ltd, Skanska and Strabag - have suspended works.

On Tuesday, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan urged the government to ban “non-essential” construction work, with some builders faced with putting their families at risk of coronavirus or having no income.

A HS2 spokesperson said: “To ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of our workforce and the communities in which we are working, only construction sites that can maintain Government guidelines and are critical to the delivery of HS2 will remain operational.

“As a result, the majority of our sites have paused or are pausing construction works.

“Those sites still working are doing so because they are confident they are operating within PHE guidelines, and will be monitored and remain under constant review.”

