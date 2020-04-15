Search

Advanced search

HS2 construction works to begin despite coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:01 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:01 15 April 2020

The construction site for HS2's new Euston station. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

The construction site for HS2's new Euston station. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ministers have given the go ahead for HS2 to enter the construction phase despite lockdown measures.

Trains at Old Oak Common are due to start running between 2029-2033, with the line extended to Euston between 2031-36. Picture: HS2Trains at Old Oak Common are due to start running between 2029-2033, with the line extended to Euston between 2031-36. Picture: HS2

HS2 Ltd, the government-owned company developing the high speed railway, was given approval to issue a notice to proceed to firms contracted to design and construct bridges, tunnels, embankments and viaducts for phase one between London and Birmingham.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the green light for HS2 in February despite the government-commissioned Oakervee Review warning the final bill could reach £106 billion at 2019 prices.

The route will run to and from a new terminus at Euston station, where works are due to resume on April 20, and also through a major new station at Old Oak Common.

HS2 minister Andrew Stephenson said the government’s main priority is combating the spread of coronavirus but “we cannot delay work on our long-term plan to level up the country”.

He went on: “This next step provides thousands of construction workers and businesses across the country with certainty at a time when they need it, and means that work can truly begin on delivering this transformational project.”

HS2 Ltd chief executive Mark Thurston said the decision gives “an immediate boost to the construction industry” as it ensures contractors and their supply chains can have “confidence that they can commit to building HS2”.

The UK’s construction industry employs more than two million workers and produces about 6% of the country’s total economic output.

Many building sites, such as those developing Crossrail, are closed due to the Covid-19 lockdown, while some are open with fewer workers than normal to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Eamon O’Hearn, national officer of the GMB union, called for rigorous standards to protect workers.

He said: “GMB wants to protect workers’ jobs, health and pay. HS2 is a project of national importance but the safety of its workforce and supply chain must be the overriding priority.”

Phase one of HS2 was due to open in 2026, but it could be 10 years later before full services operate.

Passenger trains between Old Oak Common in west London and Birmingham Curzon Street are due to start running between 2029 and 2033, with the line extended to London Euston between 2031 and 2036.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sir Hugh Rossi: Former Hornsey MP and councillor dies aged 92

Sir Hugh Rossi, photographed in 1993. Picture: Desmond O’Neill Features

Coronavirus: Hampstead ‘saint’, 16, leads community relief and delivers fresh fruit to self-isolating nuns

Nicolo Di Borgoricco, 16, dropping off bananas and oranges to nuns at St Dorothy's Convent. Picture: Allegra Di Borgoricco

Take our daily pub quiz: March 26

Host a quiz night for your family. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ComicSans

Coronavirus: Kentish Town’s The Secret Artist on painting the lockdown

Camden Lockdown by The Secret Artist.

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Most Read

Sir Hugh Rossi: Former Hornsey MP and councillor dies aged 92

Sir Hugh Rossi, photographed in 1993. Picture: Desmond O’Neill Features

Coronavirus: Hampstead ‘saint’, 16, leads community relief and delivers fresh fruit to self-isolating nuns

Nicolo Di Borgoricco, 16, dropping off bananas and oranges to nuns at St Dorothy's Convent. Picture: Allegra Di Borgoricco

Take our daily pub quiz: March 26

Host a quiz night for your family. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ComicSans

Coronavirus: Kentish Town’s The Secret Artist on painting the lockdown

Camden Lockdown by The Secret Artist.

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Sporting Films: Beyond All Boundaries

Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar hits the ball for six runs during a 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup match against England at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Arsenal refuse to furlough staff despite financial concerns amid Covid-19 pandemic

A programme seller before the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Rudimental and former Foxes star encourages fitness during pandemic

Ilford's Leon Rolle, aka DJ Locksmith of Rudimental, in action against West Essex (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Daniel Boateng on life after Arsenal and his desperate search for football

Daniel Boateng in action for Arsenal. Picture: Kieran Clarke/Creative Commons

England Women to join #PlayersTogether movement

England's (back row left to right), Millie Bright, Steph Houghton, Carly Telford, Jill Scott, Rachel Daly, Ellen White, (front row left to right) Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Demi Stokes, Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze pose for a photograph before kick-off
Drive 24