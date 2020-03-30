Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: “Serious concerns” over Muswell Hill construction workers as developer promises “corrective action”

PUBLISHED: 14:31 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 30 March 2020

Some construction workers are faced with contracting coronavirus - or going without pay. Picture: John Mathias

Some construction workers are faced with contracting coronavirus - or going without pay. Picture: John Mathias

John Mathias

The developer of the old Coppetts Wood Hospital in Muswell Hill has promised “corrective action without delay” after groups of construction workers were pictured next to each other on-site.

Catalyst Housing said it employed Catalyst Housing said it employed "experienced contractors" responsible for site safety. Picture: John Mathias

Catalyst Housing said “serious concerns” had been raised after the Ham&High presented it with photos of more than ten workers within touching distance, in clear breach of current social distancing measures.

The redevelopment of Coppetts Wood Hospital - unused since 2008 - was approved three years ago, but the works for 80 new homes are yet to complete.

A Catalyst Housing spokesperson said: “This photograph raised serious concerns and having seen it we spoke immediately with the contractor’s managing director to ensure that corrective action is taken without delay, and we have been assured accordingly.”

Catalyst Housing said it was adhering to government guidelines after the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan last week urged Whitehall to ban all “non-essential” construction work.

Work continues at the former Coppetts Wood Hospital. Picture: John MathiasWork continues at the former Coppetts Wood Hospital. Picture: John Mathias

With more than 32,000 homes across London and the Home Counties, Catalyst Housing said it appointed “experienced contractors” who were responsible for site safety.

A spokesperson for Rydon, the site contractor, said it “regularly monitored” its health and safety measures, adding: “We take the health and wellbeing of our staff and sub-contractors seriously and we are deploying a number of further steps to enforce safe social distancing.”

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, some construction workers whose firms continue to operate have been faced with putting their families at risk of contracting the virus - or having no income.

Oliver Connell & Son, whose manual workers were pictured on-site, said the “health, safety and welfare” of its staff “came first”.

A spokesperson said: “We have fully tried to adhere to the government guidelines and operate safely with the two metre distance rule forming the main driver of our operations.

“After close review, we believe this to be impractical at this project.

“With that in mind, we have taken it upon ourselves to significantly reduce our workforce on site, in order to protect our employees and enable ‘safe social distancing’ to take place.”

For the latest coronavirus news from the Ham&High and across north London visit our live blog and join our Facebook group.

For our essential list of community groups click here.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ten Covid-19 patients die at Royal Free Hospital, NHS confirms

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

“It was a party”: Fortune Green barbecue group dispersed by police for flouting coronavirus social distancing

The group, pictured with a barbecue, Lucozade and Nando's sauce, listened to music before Met officers arrived. Picture: Submitted

There With You: Teddy bears and rainbows light up Camden windows

Picture: Cllr Lorna Russell

“It’s a bittersweet moment”: Highgate School headteacher “proud” but “sad” following coronavirus closure

Mr Pettitt said he was missing the school

Camden Police issue first Covid-19 fines and arrest man who threatened coronavirus by spitting

Camden officers have warned people to follow government guidelines. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ten Covid-19 patients die at Royal Free Hospital, NHS confirms

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

“It was a party”: Fortune Green barbecue group dispersed by police for flouting coronavirus social distancing

The group, pictured with a barbecue, Lucozade and Nando's sauce, listened to music before Met officers arrived. Picture: Submitted

There With You: Teddy bears and rainbows light up Camden windows

Picture: Cllr Lorna Russell

“It’s a bittersweet moment”: Highgate School headteacher “proud” but “sad” following coronavirus closure

Mr Pettitt said he was missing the school

Camden Police issue first Covid-19 fines and arrest man who threatened coronavirus by spitting

Camden officers have warned people to follow government guidelines. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Olympic super-heavyweights boost British boxing

Great Britain's Audley Harrison celebrates winning gold after defeating Kazakhstan's Mukhtarkhan Dildabekov in the super-heavyweight final at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney

Cricket: 10 of England’s finest Test players

England's Alastair Cook celebrates reaching his century during a Test match at The Kia Oval

Coronavirus: New dates for Tokyo Olympics revealed

A general view of Olympic Rings outside The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Premier League clubs consider World Cup-style way to end season

A general view of Wembley Stadium

Wray commits future to Saracens

Saracens' Jackson Wray celebrates with the trophy after the Champions Cup Final at St James' Park
Drive 24