Coronavirus: Haringey Council handed parking ticket to NHS doctor as he worked in hospital

PUBLISHED: 15:36 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 25 March 2020

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Haringey Council handed a parking ticket to a NHS doctor as he worked in hospital during the coronavirus crisis.

Dr Mehdi Veisi, medical director for Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust, was stung with the ticket despite his emergency NHS badge visible in his car.

He tweeted on Monday: “Thank you @haringeycouncil for giving me a ticket whilst I’m fighting #COVIDー19.

“You could see my NHS emergency badge too. Nicely done. Instead of saving patients, now I need to appeal a ticket.

“Get your priorities right for NHS staff.”

A Haringey Council spokesperson said: “We contacted the doctor soon after he received the fine and have now cancelled it.

“We want to thank him, and all of the UK’s fantastic NHS workers, for the brave work they are doing in tackling Covid-19.”

For the latest coronavirus news from the Ham&High and across north London visit our live blog and join our Facebook group.

