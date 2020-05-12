Search

NW3 mobilise: Hampstead Volunteer Corps delivers iPads to Royal Free patients and continues support for isolated

PUBLISHED: 11:25 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 12 May 2020

Hampstead Volunteer Corps has amassed more than 700 volunteers since it started during the Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Nick Bortman

Hampstead Volunteer Corps has amassed more than 700 volunteers since it started during the Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Nick Bortman

Hampstead Volunteer Corps (HVC) has given 24 tablets and iPads to intensive care patients at the Royal Free Hospital as part of its latest donation drive.

HVC is hosting weekly collections at Hampstead Community Centre following help from Camden Council. Picture: Nick BortmanHVC is hosting weekly collections at Hampstead Community Centre following help from Camden Council. Picture: Nick Bortman

The community action group set up by four Hampstead Village residents has exploded since it started in mid-March, signing up more than 700 volunteers.

Its extenisve reach in NW3 has seen it provide 47 food parcels and 140 meals for local families, and 18 boxes of snacks and toiletries for Royal Free staff.

Kate Guy, HVC co-founder, said: “Seeing the neighbourhood mobilise in this time of crisis is one of the only bright spots I can see out of coronavirus.

“Knowing our volunteers are tangibly helping people who have otherwise fallen through the cracks is the big thing.

Two of HVC's founders - Brendan and Kate Guy. Picture: Ruth CorneyTwo of HVC's founders - Brendan and Kate Guy. Picture: Ruth Corney

“We all know that there are people around us with need and it’s in times like these that we really have to quickly try and help those people - and I think our volunteers have really done that.

“It’s been really good to have the word out there that people can contact us if they need something because we’re getting a pretty steady stream of people that need help.”

Elderly residents at Henderson Court and the homeless staying at the Britannia Hotel have received ten donation boxes from HVC.

Its helpers have been divided into local teams based on postcode, and are completing errands such as grocery shopping, dog walking and prescription pick-ups.

Hampstead Conservatives leader, Oliver Cooper, helping out. Picture: Nick BortmanHampstead Conservatives leader, Oliver Cooper, helping out. Picture: Nick Bortman

Among its network of volunteers is a 16-year-old from Frognal Lane who has been delivering fresh fruit to isolated nuns.

Hampstead councillor Oliver Cooper, who has volunteered for HVC, said: “It’s wonderful what the Hampstead Volunteer Corps has been able to do: building an organisation up from scratch that is helping hundreds of residents who are at higher risk by doing errands that allow them to stay home to save lives.”

HVC is hosting weekly collections on Saturdays from 10am-5pm at Hampstead Community Centre in Hampstead High Street.

It is asking for donations including toiletries, non-perishable food, board games and iPads.

Picture: Ruth CorneyPicture: Ruth Corney

For more information visit www.hampsteadvolunteers.co.uk or email hampsteadvolunteers@gmail.com

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor showcases her interior styling in Grand Designs Camden house

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor Grand Designs house

‘Plague doctor’ spotted again in Crouch End ‘standing by the melons’ outside Park Road newsagent

Crouch End's 'plague doctor' pictured on May 7. Picture: Chloe McLaren

Cocaine, gun, ammunition and £25,000 cash seized from Hornsey flat as two men charged

The .32 calibre pistol recovered from the property in Hornsey High Street. Picture: National Crime Agency

Royal Free to appear on the BBC in coronavirus special of Hospital

Consultant cardiologist Tim Lockie at Royal Free London. Picture: Daniel Dewsbury

