Hampstead Heath bins binned: "Coronavirus closures" sees diggers take to Heath

Bins are being removed from Hampstead Heath due to coronavirus halting rubbish collections.

Diggers have taken to the Heath and pulled out their concrete bases, with concerns raised over where waste and dog litter will be discarded.

The City of London Corporation (CoLC) said “coronavirus closures” meant the management body was unable to get its waste “collected as usual”, so it was pulling the plug on bins.

A spokesperson said: “We are asking everyone to help us keep the Heath clean and take their rubbish home with them if they do visit.

“Dog walkers can take waste off the Heath to bins that are being collected as usual.

“We are making decisions to keep staff and the public safe.

“The Heath should only be used for exercise, maintaining social distancing of 2 metres and once a day as per Government guidelines.”

On Tuesday, CoLC warned Hampstead Heath could close if people continue to flout social distancing rules.

