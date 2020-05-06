Video

Hampstead artist documents London in lockdown with new track

The start of the music video for London Lockdown. Picture: Charles Connolly Archant

A budding Hampstead music producer has composed a new pop track encouraging everyone to comply with the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Charles Connolly, son of Hampstead author Joseph Connolly and operating under the pseudonym CC, has created a video of deserted areas in the capital for the London Lockdown song.

“I realised the irony of telling people to stay in while going into town myself to get some unique footage, but I felt I had to do it for art’s sake, and adhered to all the social distancing rules,” said Charles.

Apart from an essential weekly shop, Charles has not left his house during the lockdown period.

He said: “There is no doubt that this lockdown will change the course of history and will be remembered and talked about forever.

“I simply wanted to be a part of it and make something for people to enjoy right now and for people to look back on in the future.

“It keeps people’s spirits up.”

Listen to London Lockdown at www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAsEhS_3Au0&feature=youtu.be