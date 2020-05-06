Search

Advanced search

Video

Hampstead artist documents London in lockdown with new track

PUBLISHED: 10:05 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 06 May 2020

The start of the music video for London Lockdown. Picture: Charles Connolly

The start of the music video for London Lockdown. Picture: Charles Connolly

Archant

A budding Hampstead music producer has composed a new pop track encouraging everyone to comply with the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Charles Connolly, son of Hampstead author Joseph Connolly and operating under the pseudonym CC, has created a video of deserted areas in the capital for the London Lockdown song.

“I realised the irony of telling people to stay in while going into town myself to get some unique footage, but I felt I had to do it for art’s sake, and adhered to all the social distancing rules,” said Charles.

Apart from an essential weekly shop, Charles has not left his house during the lockdown period.

He said: “There is no doubt that this lockdown will change the course of history and will be remembered and talked about forever.

“I simply wanted to be a part of it and make something for people to enjoy right now and for people to look back on in the future.

“It keeps people’s spirits up.”

Listen to London Lockdown at www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAsEhS_3Au0&feature=youtu.be

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown will see Hampstead’s Duke of Hamilton pub transformed into a community shop

New landlords of the Duke of Hamilton on New End, fromleft Adam Gostyn, and brothers Ben and Ed Robson. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ally Pally crash: Pedestrian in hospital after being trapped when van fled police and crashed into two parked cars

Where Bedford Road meets Palace Gates Road. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown will see Hampstead’s Duke of Hamilton pub transformed into a community shop

New landlords of the Duke of Hamilton on New End, fromleft Adam Gostyn, and brothers Ben and Ed Robson. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ally Pally crash: Pedestrian in hospital after being trapped when van fled police and crashed into two parked cars

Where Bedford Road meets Palace Gates Road. Picture: Google

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Disadvantaged youngsters get cricket fix from Lord’s Taverners

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

On this day in 1961: Double delight for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspurs right-half captain Danny Blanchflower (left) and centre-forward Bobby Smith gaily trot the FA Cup before the 100,000 crowd at Wembley after Spurs 2-0 victory over Leicester City (Pic: PA)

Local heroes: Camden care home ‘proud’ of ‘brave’ staff

Care home staff working during the pandemic. Picture: Bluebird Care Camden & Hampstead

Royal Free to appear on the BBC in coronavirus special of Hospital

Consultant cardiologist Tim Lockie at Royal Free London. Picture: Daniel Dewsbury

Hampstead artist documents London in lockdown with new track

The start of the music video for London Lockdown. Picture: Charles Connolly
Drive 24