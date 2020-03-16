Search

Coronavirus: Fortismere School in Muswell Hill closes for ‘deep clean’

PUBLISHED: 14:47 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 16 March 2020

Parents were notified over the weekend. Picture: Sam Volpe

Parents were notified over the weekend. Picture: Sam Volpe

Archant

A Muswell Hill school has closed for a deep clean amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Fortismere School announced the news over the weekend and is due to reopen on Tuesday (March 17).

It posted on its website: “Parents: School closed on Monday 16th March for deep clean. Please see parentmail 16th March for further details.”

On Twitter, a parent said: “Companies close down their offices for 2 weeks after an infection among the staff is discovered. Why is the @Fortismere_Sch response different?

“A one-day closure for deep clean does not seem like an adequate response. I’m really concerned for the safety of my daughter.”



The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Haringey currently stands at 11, according to Public Health England (PHE).

Education secretary Gavin Williamson is to meet with school and trade union leaders today (March 16) to discuss how the sector will tackle the disease, with pressure being applied on the government to close schools.

PHE advice on coronavirus, its symptoms and how to self-isolate is listed on www.gov.uk.

Fortismere School has been approached for comment.

For live updates on coronavirus across north London, visit our blog here, or our Facebook group.

