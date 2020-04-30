Video

Dalston and Highgate musicians release ‘beautiful’ tribute to key workers

Highate’s Lewis Davis, Dalston’s Christopher Andreou and their friend from Manchester, Alex Hall editing their cover of Don’t Give Up by Peter Gabriel. Archant

Highgate and Dalston musicians are singing key workers’ praises in their cover single released during the coronavirus pandemic.

Three artists - Highgate’s Lewis Davis, Dalston’s Christopher Andreou and their friend from Manchester, Alex Hall - have got together to record Don’t Give Up by Peter Gabriel and dedicate it to everyone working on the frontline of the Covid-19 lockdown.

It was edited together with limited equipment using Zoom and WhatsApp, and includes pictures and video submitted by more than 200 NHS staff, emergency services workers and supermarket employees.

The video has racked up more than 2,000 views in the first 48 hours of being online.

“It was really touching going through the photos and videos we’d been sent,” said Christopher, who is also a photographer and video editor.

“They conveyed a genuine sense of solidarity and hope - we set these alongside images I’d captured of increasingly empty streets and people in masks just as the country was going into lockdown.”

Lewis added: “My creative vision for the video came from a desire to show our deep gratitude to the extraordinary healthcare and key workers who put themselves at risk every day to give us a semblance of normality.

“Don’t give up is a tribute to them but also a plea to the whole population during this crisis.”

The video has attracted a flood of positive responses. Gloria Alvarez commented on the YouTube video: “Beautiful tribute! This brought tears to my eyes.”

On the Facebook page where Alex uses his stage name, Alex Jupiter, commenter Jose Tovar described the song as “absolutely beautiful” and Sophie Ritchie said it was “so gorgeous”.

Alex said: “I found myself on my daily walks as the lockdown began and this song kept resonating in my head with its soothing chorus and amazing lyrics.

“I’d always wanted to cover it but the motivation came from realising that it would be such a beautiful way to thank our key workers while spreading some hope, comfort and inspiration to them.

“The whole project has been such a joy to work on and opened our eyes to new ways of working.”