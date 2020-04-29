Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus could see Regent’s Canal businesses go bust unless government helps Canal and River Trust

PUBLISHED: 14:20 29 April 2020

GoBoat operates from Little Venice. Picture: GoBoat

GoBoat operates from Little Venice. Picture: GoBoat

Archant

Businesses based on the Regent’s Canal in Little Venice face the “very real risk of falling through the gaps” in support for those affected by the coronavirus lockdown measures.

London Shell Co. A floating restaurant on the Regent's Canal. Picture: London Shell CoLondon Shell Co. A floating restaurant on the Regent's Canal. Picture: London Shell Co

A number of waterborne businesses and charities which use the canal between Little Venice and Camden are facing a dire future,

They don’t pay business rates, instead shelling out equivalent amounts of cash to landlords for their boats and the Canals and Rivers Trust (CRT) for mooring fees and other associated costs.

But because businesses like the highly-rated restaurant boat London Shell Co don’t pay rates, they are also not eligible for business rates relief.

And because the CRT tself is a charity that’s been hard hit by loss of income itself, it is not able to waive any fees.

London Shell Co. A floating restaurant on the Regent's Canal. Picture: London Shell CoLondon Shell Co. A floating restaurant on the Regent's Canal. Picture: London Shell Co

Harry Lobek, who runs London Shell Co, told this newspaper: “As a group, we’re trying to get together to lobby for support, and it’s looking more and more likely that we’re not going to get a summer season.

You may also want to watch:

“A lot of these companies could go bust. People can maybe take three months of this, but six would be make or break time.”

Julian Wootton runs GoBoat, which runs boating trips along the canal.

Children on a school trip using the Floating Classroom on the Electric Barge. Picture: The Electric BargeChildren on a school trip using the Floating Classroom on the Electric Barge. Picture: The Electric Barge

He told the Wood&Vale: “We are just slipping through the cracks at the moment. We need some sort of extra support and help that might give us certainty.Like a lot of businesses we are trying to do our best.”

Simon Ryder who runs the educational trips along the canal on The Electric Barge is similarly in trouble. He said: “We’re a charity, but quite rightly all of the charity funding is going to places which are meeting a frontline need. “We just need to government to help the CRT out.”

A spokesperson for the CRT said it was “acutely aware” of the difficult circumstances for waterborne businesses. They said: “It is vital that these businesses, which are unique to the waterways environment, survive the coronavirus crisis as they bring so much life to our waterways.

“We have been calling on the government to provide specific support for waterways businesses as most are not able to access the existing schemes.”

The Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy has not responded to this newspaper’s request for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Toff’s in Muswell Hill vandalised as flowers lie outside for late owner George Georgiou

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Queen’s Crescent shooting: Police appeal after man in 30s shot close to community centre

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, 62. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

‘The community keeps us afloat’: Kentish Town pub invokes Blitz spirit to survive lockdown

Rose & Crown co-owner Ben Caudell (left) and the pub pre-lockdown. Picture: Rose & Crown

Most Read

Toff’s in Muswell Hill vandalised as flowers lie outside for late owner George Georgiou

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Queen’s Crescent shooting: Police appeal after man in 30s shot close to community centre

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, 62. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

‘The community keeps us afloat’: Kentish Town pub invokes Blitz spirit to survive lockdown

Rose & Crown co-owner Ben Caudell (left) and the pub pre-lockdown. Picture: Rose & Crown

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal’s Maier making best of ‘very difficult time’

Leonie Maier of Arsenal and Angela Addison of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Commonwealth Games successes for female English boxers

England's Nicola Adams (right) on the podium after her victory over Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh in the Women's Fly (48-51kg) final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Coronavirus: The Hundred set to be ‘formally delayed’

The Grace Gates entrance to Lord's Cricket Ground

New owners of collapsed Hampstead private school will honour some of £2m owed to parents

Heathside School's building in West Heath Road, which it will vacate later this year, following a planning dispute with Barnet Council. Picture: Polly Hancock

Yiannis Pareas obituary: ‘Charming and passionate’ architect and school governor who has died of coronavirus

Yiannis Pareas, who has died of coronavirus. Picture: St Andrew the Apostle School
Drive 24