Coronavirus case at Haringey’s Alexandra Park School sees Year 9 sent home to self-isolate

PUBLISHED: 13:01 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 25 September 2020

Alexandra Park School told parents whose children were unwell to keep them at home and inform the school. Picture: Archant

A Haringey school’s Year 9 class is self-isolating for two weeks after a student tested positive for coronavirus.

Alexandra Park School, based in Bidwell Gardens, sent a letter to parents on Wednesday and said that while it understood the “concern” a confirmed case of Covid-19 would cause, it had taken “quick action” following government guidelines.

All students bar Year 9 - including that year group’s siblings - remain at the school, which in total has around 1,700 students between 11 to 18 years old.

Mike McKenzie, Alexandra Park School’s headteacher, said: “We understand that news of new coronavirus cases in the school may cause concern.

“We want to reassure parents, carers and students that we have been working closely with the council to ensure that appropriate safety measures are in place and are following government guidelines to the book.

“We took quick action and have been in contact with parents, to provide guidance and reassurance. The vast majority of isolating students will be back in school from Monday (September 28).

“It is the responsible actions of the families involved that have minimised the impact of this situation.”

The headteacher told parents whose children were unwell to keep them at home and inform the school. He said students were being told to wash their hands regularly, wear a mask where possible, socially distance, and to self-isolate and get a test if they display symptoms.

Eveleen Riordan, Haringey Council’s assistant director for schools and learning, said the local authority had worked with schools across the borough, including Alexandra Park, to prepare them for cases of coronavirus.

Ms Riordan said: “This includes adopting a safety-first approach that prioritises the need for schools to have confidence that they will be educating our children in Covid-secure environments that are as safe as possible – in line with the latest government guidance.

“We’ve led regular meetings with heads, offered help, advice and support to schools on their risk assessments and carried out workshops with schools, as well as putting in place Streetspace School programmes to enable social distancing outside schools.”

