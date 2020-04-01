There With You: Camden Town bar crowdfunds to survive and keep music alive

A Camden Town folk and blues venue is crowdfunding to stay afloat after it was forced to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Spiritual Bar in Ferndinand Street is offering punters access to live-streamed gigs, bringing the funk to their home screens.

As with businesses right across Camden, the coronavirus crisis has had a huge impact on Spiritual Bar and its staff.

Owner Rafael Pesce, 41, said Covid-19 had given his business a huge challenge to overcome, adding: “I paid my team until I could, but now we are waiting for help.”

After ten years of bringing people together through music and supporting independent artists to elevate their own careers, Spiritual Bar is asking for public support and community goodwill.

As of April 1, the Spiritual team had raised £2,324 of its £5,000 target.

Its GoFundMe page can be found at gofundme.com/f/spiritual-bar-keep-the-music-alive