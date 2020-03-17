Coronavirus in Camden: Council promise to keep services going and protect vulnerable – ‘no-one should get left behind’

Camden Council leader Georgia Gould speaking outside the Swiss Cottage Leisure Centre after residents were evacuated from the Chalcots Estate. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

“The coronavirus pandemic is set to challenge us all in ways the like of which many of us have never experienced before.”

On Monday night Cllr Georgia Gould, leader of Camden Council, laid out the town hall’s plans to protect local people amid the coronavirus pandemic and promised it would keep vital services running, ensure no council tenant loses their home because of the virus and protect care staff so they “don’t have to choose between their wage, their health and the health of those they support”.

The town hall has also committed to mobilising an extensive volunteer effort and making sure everyone in the borough has enough food.

Cllr Gould asked local people to follow the government’s social distancing advice – to avoid places like pubs, clubs and theatres – and added: “Amid the uncertainty one thing is for sure: we will need to work together and help each other out over the coming months. Our day to day aim in Camden is that no-one should get left behind – and this will focus our efforts as we face up to the crisis.

“I want to speak to everyone who has worries and concerns. I feel these too – and we do not know exactly what the coming months will bring. But we can control what we do, what actions we take on a personal and collective level.”

The council leader said her administration had “robust plans” to keep services going, and had a particular emphasis on maintaining care for older people and those with disabilities.

Cllr Gould also urged the government to give “clear guidance on evictions and ensure that no-one is deprived of a home and shelter” because of their health.

She added the council was working to support the voluntary sector and local Mutual Aid groups.

“This is going to be a tough period and things will change every day – but we can get through it by thinking of each other with every action, and taking care of our neighbours along with ourselves,” the leader said. “Our communities make Camden – and will help us through this.”

The town hall has an webpage with a range of information relating to coping with the virus, including in schools and care homes, and if you are pregnant or a new parent.