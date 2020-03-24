Coronavirus: Camden choir sings to the world with lockdown video

Camden Voices. Picture: Chris Murray Archant

Camden’s Voices Choir sung to the world on BBC World Service after their virtual choir video went viral this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The group’s cover of Cyndi Lauper’s True Colours became a hit sensation after they shared a video of 28 members of the group singing from the comfort of their homes.

Choir members sent in clips of themselves playing from as far as Estonia to brighten people’s spirits.

Member and freelance musician Ed Blunt, 29, said: “It was so worthwhile to try and turn this disaster into something good. We shared it and it all went a bit mad. It’s been reaching America and Australia.

“I have had emails from NHS workers who have said it’s going to help them get through the next couple of months.

“It’s been really lovely. We are hoping to do another one at some point soon.”

The choir came together to make the video following the cancellation of all their upcoming concerts and tours.

The group is also unable to rehearse online since video software does not match its audio very well.

However, the choir will now meet online in their usual Wednesday evening slots.

Mr Blunt, who has played at legendary music venues such as Ronnie Scotts and recently worked for One Direction’s Niall Horan, said the choir has been overwhelmed by the support it has received.

He added: “There’s a strong sense of community in the choir so at this time it is tricky because you are not only losing your choir rehearsal but you don’t get to see your mates either.”

Camden Voices is made up of full time music singers, teachers and actors who sing jazz, pop and a cappella and did its first international tour in 2019.

The next international tour is planned for May 2021.

For the latest coronavirus news from the Ham&High and across London join our Facebook group here.