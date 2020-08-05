Free business courses for Camden entrepreneurs on how to approach pandemic

The courses will show attendees how businesses are adapting to the pandemic. Picture: Adam Davy/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Camden entrepreneurs who want to start their own company in a pandemic-shaped society can enrol on a free business course in September.

The council has invested £23,500 for PopUp Business School to deliver a two-week course from September 7-18 (10am-3pm).

Classes will be tailored to how the business environment will be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics will include how to start a business without funds, tax and accountancy, and networking.

Cllr Danny Beales, Camden Council’s cabinet member for investing in communities, said: “We know that these are very difficult times for our businesses in dealing with the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.

“Alongside grants and support to improve our high streets, we are also funding these short courses on business resilience, to offer further advice and support to help our businesses adapt and thrive.

“We know there is so much creativity, energy and new ideas amongst our residents – and now may be the moment they are looking to change their career or take the leap to start their own business for the first time, yet perhaps they are not sure where to start.

“These free PopUp Business School courses will provide the answers to those questions, helping would-be entrepreneurs to get up and running with their ideas.”

The council has also funded PopUp Business School to run a resilience course – from August 10-12 – helping businesses affected by Covid-19.

Simon Paine, PopUp Business School CEO, said: “You don’t need money, experience or a university degree to start a business. You just need an idea, some passion and a bit of help.

“Many of those attending will leave with a business and a first sale. Those who don’t will still take away business skills, practical advice and confidence.”

The courses will involve practical and workshop sessions, one-to-one coaching and peer support that residents can attend from home.

The two-week course culminates in a graduation day with certificates.

To sign up to the business resilience course (August 10-12) click here.

For the start-up course (September 7-18) click here.