Coronavirus: Belsize Park supermarket bringing in shop-by-phone service to help vulnerable who are self-isolating

Thornton's Budgens. Photo: Isabel Infantes Archant

A supermarket in Belsize Park has launched a delivery service to help support its vulnerable and elderly customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Starting on Monday March 16, Thornton's Budgens in Haverstock Hill is offering a telephone and online ordering service designed to help those either ill or in self-isolation due to the illness.

You may also want to watch:

James Thornton from the shop told this newspaper: 'We want to make sure that during this time of what some are calling a crisis we are looking after our customers.

'As a team we are just pulling together and we saw this opportunity to help our community.'

The order phoneline runs from nine until 12 each day on on 020 7431 4852. and orders will be delivered between 2 and 7pm. The minimum order is £30 and there is £5 delivery charge - unless you spend more than £70.