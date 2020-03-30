Search

There For You: Coronavirus help hub launched by Barnet Council

PUBLISHED: 18:45 30 March 2020

Barnet Council has responded to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: LDRS

Barnet Council has responded to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: LDRS

Archant

Barnet Council has launched a “community help hub” to co-ordinate support for its residents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The hub manages a network of local support, coordinating Barnet Together’s established community groups and volunteers, as well as providing a non-medical urgent care helpline.

Those in need of urgent support can call 0808 281 3210, 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday or email COVID19support@barnet.gov.uk

Leader of Barnet Council leader Cllr Dan Thomas, said: “The council’s Community Help Hub supports those Barnet residents most in need of extra help. There has already been an amazing response by the borough’s community groups. This hub coordinates and directs the extraordinary humanitarian aid effort underway to our most vulnerable neighbours.

“While we need to socially distance, we also need to look out for each other. If you’re in a fortunate position, then I ask you to volunteer to help those in our borough who are less fortunate.”

Coronavirus: Ten Covid-19 patients die at Royal Free Hospital, NHS confirms

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

“It was a party”: Fortune Green barbecue group dispersed by police for flouting coronavirus social distancing

The group, pictured with a barbecue, Lucozade and Nando's sauce, listened to music before Met officers arrived. Picture: Submitted

Coronavirus: “Serious concerns” over Muswell Hill construction workers as developer promises “corrective action”

Some construction workers are faced with contracting coronavirus - or going without pay. Picture: John Mathias

There With You: Teddy bears and rainbows light up Camden windows

Picture: Cllr Lorna Russell

Camden Police issue first Covid-19 fines and arrest man who threatened coronavirus by spitting

Camden officers have warned people to follow government guidelines. Picture: Met Police

