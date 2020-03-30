There For You: Coronavirus help hub launched by Barnet Council

Barnet Council has launched a “community help hub” to co-ordinate support for its residents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The hub manages a network of local support, coordinating Barnet Together’s established community groups and volunteers, as well as providing a non-medical urgent care helpline.

Those in need of urgent support can call 0808 281 3210, 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday or email COVID19support@barnet.gov.uk

Leader of Barnet Council leader Cllr Dan Thomas, said: “The council’s Community Help Hub supports those Barnet residents most in need of extra help. There has already been an amazing response by the borough’s community groups. This hub coordinates and directs the extraordinary humanitarian aid effort underway to our most vulnerable neighbours.

“While we need to socially distance, we also need to look out for each other. If you’re in a fortunate position, then I ask you to volunteer to help those in our borough who are less fortunate.”