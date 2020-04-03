Search

There With You: Alexandra Palace turned into food distribution centre to support vulnerable

PUBLISHED: 09:32 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:51 03 April 2020

Helpers are following strict social distancing and hygiene measures. Picture; Haringey Council

Helpers are following strict social distancing and hygiene measures. Picture; Haringey Council

Haringey Council

Alexandra Palace has been turned into a giant food distribution centre to help vulnerable Haringey residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of volunteers are involved. Picture: Haringey CouncilHundreds of volunteers are involved. Picture: Haringey Council

Nearly 300 food parcels have been sent out in the past few days by Haringey Council and voluntary organisations such as food poverty charity, Edible London.

Haringey parking wardens have been redeployed since March 30 to support the relief efforts in Muswell Hill and help get essential items to the most vulnerable.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is also being used as a food distribution centre.  Cllr Joseph Ejiofor, Haringey Council leader, said: “I’m inspired by the generosity of our community, who have stepped up so quickly to help.

“We have staff and volunteers on the ground working tirelessly at our two food redistribution centres, Alexandra Palace and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, alongside our voluntary sector partners, such as Edible London.

“By working together we’re ensuring food can get to hundreds of households who need it most. With even more volunteers, we hope we’ll be able to support thousands, so please do get in touch if you can help.”

People working at the food hubs are required to be two metres apart and to wear personal protective equipment, which is disposed of at the end of each day to avoid cross contamination.

Edible London founder Sunny Karagozlu said: “This is Haringey showing teamwork makes the dream work.”

He added: “Edible London have been doing this for two and a half years, but the amount of beneficiaries has now increased vastly. “Now we’ve joined forces with Haringey Council and are able to reach loads more people.”

The food distribution centres are part of the council’s ‘Haringey Together’ project, with businesses and voluntary and community organisations being asked to help with supplies and donations.

Businesses that can help with immediate donations have been asked to contact connectedcommunities@haringey.gov.uk

Individuals who are able to offer support can visit haringey.gov.uk/covid-19/i-want-help or haringeygiving.org.uk

Donations of dry and tinned foods and essential household items such as sanitary and cleaning products are most in need.

For the latest coronavirus news from the Ham&High and across north London visit our live blog and join our Facebook group.

For our essential list of community groups click here.

