Alexandra Palace lit red in solidarity with the arts and theatre industry

The event was part of the Light It In Red Campaign in partnership with Zeal Productions. Picture: Lloyd Winter/Alexandra Palace Archant

Alexandra Palace turned red on Monday night in solidarity with the arts and theatre industry hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The government this week announced a �1.57 billion support package for the arts industry. Picture: Lloyd Winter/Alexandra Palace The government this week announced a �1.57 billion support package for the arts industry. Picture: Lloyd Winter/Alexandra Palace

Muswell Hill’s historic entertainment space was lit red on July 6 as part of a national campaign to recognise cultural venues - and reaffirm they’ll be ready to return, when possible.

Due to Covid-19 Ally Pally is facing a £1 million budget gap and iconic venues across the capital and country are facing similar troubles.

A palace spokesperson said: “Having no events means no income, and as a result venues like ourselves face an uncertain financial future.

“While easing of lockdown has enabled us to begin some covid-secure events again, such as drive-in cinema and our new terrace, there is still a very long road ahead.”

On Tuesday the government announced a £1.57 billion package for the arts industry which theatres in Hampstead and Highgate “cautiously” welcomed.

