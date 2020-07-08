Alexandra Palace lit red in solidarity with the arts and theatre industry
PUBLISHED: 10:08 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 08 July 2020
Alexandra Palace turned red on Monday night in solidarity with the arts and theatre industry hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Muswell Hill’s historic entertainment space was lit red on July 6 as part of a national campaign to recognise cultural venues - and reaffirm they’ll be ready to return, when possible.
Due to Covid-19 Ally Pally is facing a £1 million budget gap and iconic venues across the capital and country are facing similar troubles.
A palace spokesperson said: “Having no events means no income, and as a result venues like ourselves face an uncertain financial future.
“While easing of lockdown has enabled us to begin some covid-secure events again, such as drive-in cinema and our new terrace, there is still a very long road ahead.”
On Tuesday the government announced a £1.57 billion package for the arts industry which theatres in Hampstead and Highgate “cautiously” welcomed.
