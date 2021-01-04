'Wonderful' Coronation Street actor Mark Eden dies aged 92

Published: 5:39 PM January 4, 2021 Updated: 5:46 PM January 4, 2021

Corrie actor Mark Eden with his wife and co-star Sue Nicholls - Credit: PA

Coronation Street actor and former Highgate student Mark Eden has died at the age of 92.

He was best known for playing Alan Bradley in the ITV soap and is survived by his wife and co-star Sue Nicholls, who plays Audrey Roberts.

Mr Eden left St Aloysius’ Catholic school aged 14 to deliver telegrams for the Post Office.

Having suffered from Alzheimer's disease, he died in hospital on New Year’s Day.

Mr Eden's first screen credit was in 1958 with a role in Quatermass And The Pit.

He later acted in the 1965 film Doctor Zhivago, starring Julie Christie and Omar Sharif, Doctor Who and The Avengers. He also appeared in London Belongs To Me and Crown Court.

His run in Coronation Street ended in 1989 after his character was killed by a Blackpool tram, with the episode drawing 27 million viewers.

Mr Eden later unveiled a plaque at the tram stop where the scene was filmed.

Later in his career he appeared in Doctors and Casualty, with his last screen credit in 2013 in the TV movie An Adventure In Space And Time.

John Whiston, managing director of continuing drama and head of ITV Studios in the North, said: "He was a consummate actor and played the role of psychotic villain to a tee, making the character both chilling and credible.

“The show owes Mark a great deal as he set the template for all the great villains to come, from Hillman and Phelan to our latest baddie, Geoff Metcalfe.

"It's a fantastic dramatic legacy. Our thoughts go out to Sue and their family and friends at this sad time."

Mark Eden and Sue Nicholls - Credit: PA

Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny Bradley in Coronation Street, paid tribute to her on-screen father.

She said in a post on Instagram: "I loved this man so much. Thank you for being the most wonderful TV Dad, teacher and friend. DLP always Xxx"

A message on the official Twitter account of Coronation Street said: "We are all hugely saddened to hear that Mark Eden passed away peacefully, in hospital, earlier today.

"Our love and thoughts go out to Sue and their family and friends at this time."

Mr Eden is survived by his wife Sue, his daughter Polly, his stepson Saul, and granddaughter Emma.