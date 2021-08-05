Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Emergency services at Gospel Oak estate over safety concern

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 3:05 PM August 5, 2021    Updated: 3:20 PM August 5, 2021
The cordon around Barrington Close in Grafton Road

The cordon around Barrington Close in Grafton Road - Credit: Archant

A man has been brought down safely from a Gospel Oak estate following a concern for safety. 

A police cordon was in place at Barrington Court until around 2.30pm on Thursday, with emergency services including police, paramedics and firefighters at the scene.

Residents were not allowed into the estate during the incident, which began at around 9.30am. 

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said officers were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at height. Emergency services attended and engaged with the man, who was brought down safely.

A cordon was in place around Barrington Court, including at the top end of Grafton Road.

You may also want to watch:

Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org

Most Read

  1. 1 Police investigate reported rape of teenager
  2. 2 'Picture of health': Mum's tribute to son who died of sudden cardiac arrest
  3. 3 Haverstock Hill cycle lanes given the green light
  1. 4 The Vagina Museum searches for new home as Camden Market leases end
  2. 5 Piers Plowright: 'An extraordinary force, devoted to Hampstead'
  3. 6 Barnet Council called in bailiffs over non-existent council tax bill
  4. 7 Tennis coach 'distraught' at losing Belsize role amid club row
  5. 8 Famous Parliament Hill view still obscured as nesting birds delay work
  6. 9 Clapped in the street - and assaulted: Staff call for behaviour change in A&E
  7. 10 Letter on shopping for one!
Gospel Oak News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Camden has taken an injunction against a landlord trying to illegally evict tenants

Camden takes landlord to court over eviction threat

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
The scene of a crash in Camden Town

Car driver arrested after crash with van in Camden Town

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Experts abseil down the Grade II listed Snowdon Aviary at ZSL London Zoo in Regent's Park, London, t

ZSL London Zoo | Gallery

London Zoo's aviary unwrapped to create new monkey home

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Piers Plowright in the Gayton Road garden of the old home of Cate Haste and Lord Bragg

Obituary

Piers Plowright obituary: BBC and Hampstead star dies at 83

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon