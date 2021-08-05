Emergency services at Gospel Oak estate over safety concern

Published: 3:05 PM August 5, 2021 Updated: 3:20 PM August 5, 2021

The cordon around Barrington Close in Grafton Road - Credit: Archant

A man has been brought down safely from a Gospel Oak estate following a concern for safety.

A police cordon was in place at Barrington Court until around 2.30pm on Thursday, with emergency services including police, paramedics and firefighters at the scene.

Residents were not allowed into the estate during the incident, which began at around 9.30am.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said officers were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at height. Emergency services attended and engaged with the man, who was brought down safely.

A cordon was in place around Barrington Court, including at the top end of Grafton Road.

You may also want to watch:

Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org