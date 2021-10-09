Climate walkers set off for Glasgow ahead of COP26 summit

Published: 9:36 AM October 9, 2021

A team of six walkers set off from Think & Do in Camden for Glasgow, ahead of COP26 - Credit: Matt Green/Hungry Eye

A team of six walkers has set off from Camden to Glasgow, ahead of the COP26 climate summit.

The campaigners kicked off their 510-mile journey from the Think & Do community fridge in Camden on Thursday (October 7).

The Walk2COP26 team, which includes Ric Casale, co-founder of UK climate charity Carbon Copy, is making the trek to encourage climate action across from authorities, businesses and individuals, through events and conversations.

Ric said: "We know that community groups like Think & Do Camden, local councils and companies throughout the country are already taking important steps to mobilise residents to reduce their carbon footprints. With this walk, we are hoping to shine a light on these fantastic projects, through events and conversations along the way.”

Debbie Bourne, from Think & Do, said: “It’s vital that people in communities feel empowered to come together and make a difference – and we hope that when people see the amazing variety of action that can be, and is being taken, they will be motivated to take steps in their own local area.”

Visit carboncopy.eco.