'Haringey's pattern of treating residents unfairly'

Opinion

I was disappointed, but not terribly surprised, to learn that the Local Government Ombudsman, the watchdog for councils, told Haringey Council this summer to take “urgent action” to improve its complaint handling, or to risk “repeated failings”.

The ombudsman is a last resort for residents, used only after all routes for complaints within the council have been exhausted.

The ombudsman upheld 29 complaints against Haringey in the year ending March, the third highest number of any council in London.

What is especially worrying is the range of cases where the watchdog organisation has upheld complaints. This is not one poorly performing department, it is a council with a consistent pattern of treating residents unfairly.

The culture towards residents in Haringey needs to change, and the council must be better at listening to residents when complaints and problems are raised.

Luke Cawley-Harrison says that council's culture towards residents needs to change - Credit: Archant

The council could start by being closer to the residents it is there to support, and Liberal Democrats have put forward several ideas to improve residents’ experiences when they need to engage with the council.

We have suggested creating "council customer service shops" in each town centre, which will bring public-facing services, such as: parking permit purchases, reviewing the latest local planning applications and reporting local issues; back in-person in the hearts of communities making services far more accessible.

We’d also revamp the council website, making it far more user friendly, and integrate the parking system with residents’ accounts for other services such as council tax, so that everyone has a single account for all council services.

We have also proposed the creation of new Community Ranger staff members, who would be embedded within our neighbourhoods, assisting with developing ideas to improve areas, as well as reporting issues, arranging clean-ups/litter picks and improving persistent fly-tipping and ASB hotspots, engaging with all who make up our community, and much more. Their presence would give the council much greater insight into what residents need most from their council.

We know that Haringey Council is often far too unresponsive to the people it is supposed to be serving. However, the recent appointment of a new CEO gives the opportunity for a complete reform, to turn the council from an organisation which for too long has treated residents as a customer number, to one which works for them and with them.

I hope they take it, and introduce reforms that would turn things on their head and make Haringey a council that residents are proud of, not one they feel forced to raise complaints about.

Luke Cawley-Harrison is councillor for Crouch End ward and leader of the Liberal Democrat opposition on Haringey Council.