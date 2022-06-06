South Hampstead School held a Platinum Jubilee tea party with pupils and former alumnae - Credit: South Hampstead School

Bespoke bunting, a Big Sing and lighting of a beacon were all part of the communities celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The country came together for four days from June 2 to June 5 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne.

Three generations of Croftdown Road’s Regency Lawn residents celebrated in the entrance of the disused Mansfield Bowling Club, near Parliament Hill.

Regency Lawn resident Gerald Zierler dressed the part in patriotic colours of red, white and blue, with additional Union Flags.

On Thursday evening, crowds came to see Camden's mayor light one of around 1,500 Queen's Beacons which were being lit around the country.

Speaking at the event in Russel Square Gardens Cllr Nasim Ali OBE said the Queen was an "inspirational figure".

"As the longest reigning monarch in British history this is a truly historic moment, and we look forward as a borough to celebrate all that Queen Elizabeth II has achieved during her 70 years of service," he said.

Camden leader Cllr Georgia Gould said: "For most of us, Queen Elizabeth II has been the only reigning British monarch in our lives and represents an extraordinary example of public service and dedication.

"It’s great to see that so many of our residents are hosting street parties and community events and I wish everyone a safe and fun long weekend celebrating.”

Preparations and celebrations began in the run up to the Bank Holiday at some schools across Camden, Haringey, Barnet and Westminster.

Staff and pupils of Rokesly Junior School, in Hornsey, had a Platinum Jubilee event on the last day of term on May 27.

The theme was red white and blue and the children enjoyed afternoon tea and singing. Pupils also designed a crown and a jubilee cake.

In Muswell Hill more than 150 children from schools across north London came together for The Big Sing for the Jubilee on May 23 at St James' Church, in St James's Lane.

Each school performed a song related to an aspect of the Queen's life or role, and joined together to sing the National Anthem and the song Rise Up and Serve, specially commissioned for the Jubilee.

The concert included a performance of Jerusalem from local soprano Yvette Bonner and a drama presentation from Pathway, a local charity which organised the event.

Pathway works with schools across north London to deliver assemblies, workshops and after-school clubs, and seeks to equip volunteers from local churches to partner with primary schools.

Each child received a commemorative T-shirt, a book about the Queen, and a video recording of the event.

One teacher said: "We had a fabulous time at the Big Sing, there was lots of

positive feedback from the parents.

"Thank you for all your hard work for organising this event, it was very well structured, thought out and child friendly. We loved it."

South Hampstead pupils, staff, governors and alumnae took over the school's four-acre sports ground in Lymington Road for a celebratory tea party.

Highlights included performances by Year 9 dancers; a pupil's trombone accompaniment to the National Anthem; and cupcakes with royal-themed toppers, designed by junior school pupils.

Numerous alumnae who attended the school in 1952 joined the celebrations, including Jutta Lorant - one of 19 pupils given special permission to watch the Coronation procession in 1953.

She and sixth former Milly connected during lockdown via the school's alumnae pen pal scheme - and they met in person for the first time at the tea party.

Year 7 pupils planted a commemorative tree as part of the school's Project Zero eco-initiative - the first of many, as they plan to help re-wild the depleted Caledonian Forest in the Scottish Highlands this year.

Pupils at Argyle Primary School, in Tonbridge Street, King's Cross, created designs themed around what they would gift the Queen, from education for all to a sustainable world.

These were transformed into celebratory bunting displayed throughout St Pancras International's main shopping area during the first week of June.