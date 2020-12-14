Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express Home > News

Opinion

John Le Carré: A legacy of a most honourable spy writer

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 12:22 PM December 14, 2020   
John Le Carré speaking at the German embassy in 2017.

John Le Carré speaking at the German embassy in 2017. - Credit: German Embassy London/Wikimedia Commons

“When I am in Hampstead there is a bench I favour on the Heath, tucked under a spreading tree and set apart from its companions, and that’s where I like to scribble. I have only ever written by hand.”

So wrote John Le Carré in The Pigeon Tunnel: Stories from My Life, conjuring an image familiar to readers of spy fiction. The lone man, sat on the bench, engrossed in whatever he is holding. Perhaps it is the Times crossword or a Christmas card to a distant relative - or a disguise to mask his true purpose. Or perhaps it is the beginnings of an international bestseller.

The image is cliché, perhaps, but it is so largely because of the influence John Le Carré - real name David Cornwell - had on popular culture. In many ways it was his writing that defined our ideas of espionage during the Cold War.

Another feature of the “man on bench” image is stillness. 

Le Carré’s work is often contrasted with the all-action adventures of Ian Fleming’s James Bond, with desk work and grubby flats favoured over casinos and secret lairs. 

You may also want to watch:

This is not to say his books are not page turners. They really are.

READ MORE: Obituary: Espionage novelist John Le Carré dies of pneumonia aged 89

Of course, the stillness is surface.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hampstead Heath dog walking licences could 'destroy businesses', say walkers
  2. 2 Obituary: Espionage novelist John Le Carré dies of pneumonia aged 89
  3. 3 Shop Local: Serving the Hampstead community at Tania's
  1. 4 ‘That’s what Christmas is all about’: Highgate home’s festive lights bring community together
  2. 5 Hampstead High street gets a second creperie amid war of words
  3. 6 Santa dusts down Haringey sleigh in Christmas fundraiser for Hornsey Foodbank
  4. 7 Crouch End’s independent shops launch festive trail with grotto
  5. 8 Heritage grant 'saves' Alexandra Palace
  6. 9 H&H letters: Free rugby, learning disabilities, dogs on the Heath, NHS, free tennis, schools and planning
  7. 10 Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville

The stories presented to the reader are often those of distrust and suspicion, chess masters desperate to identify their opponents.

Sometimes it can seem that “the game” of spying leaves no option but nihilism - characters on the verge of asking: “What is it all for, really, when you get down to it?”

But Le Carré was far from a nihilist. He was a principled man.  He was outspoken against the War in Iraq and the behaviour of Donald Trump.  

He identified his beliefs as “compassionate conservatism” (an irksome phrase) but it is clear from his views on Brexit that he was no small-c conservative. He bristled at phony nostalgia. For a clear picture of those views, pick up his final page turner, Agent Running in the Field.

Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hampstead Garden Suburb housing extension rejected by Barnet Council...

Simon Allin, Ldrs

person

Watch: Maida Vale driver crashes at 80mph into row of supercars in Chelsea

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Film review: We Are The Geordies (12A)

Michael Joyce

person

Tufnell Park singer releases inspiring single for Royal Free charity

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus