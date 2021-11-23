Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Opinion

'We need activism and we must think before we criminalise'

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 11:24 AM November 23, 2021
Insulate Britain protester Emma Smart and husband Andy Smith

Insulate Britain protester Emma Smart and husband Andy Smith - Credit: Emma Smart/Andy Smith

Someone I admire hugely is behind bars today because she has stood up for her principles. 

Many readers will not agree with Insulate Britain’s tactics - I don’t entirely - but what those people are trying to push up the news agenda is a message most of us support. 

Emma Smart is currently on hunger strike in HMP Bronzefield because she believes the government is not doing enough to protect the world’s population from climate change, and she’s right, of course. 

The COP26 outcome was a start and nothing more. 

Reading a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson before attempting to hand it in at 10 Downing Streeton October 14, 2021

Reading a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson before attempting to hand it in at 10 Downing Streeton October 14, 2021 - Credit: PA/Aaron Chown

I know Emma a bit, but not well. She’s a music lover (Jarvis Cocker, if you’re reading this…) full of wanderlust, who put travelling aside for the sake of climate activism. 

On the weekend, 124 Insulate Britain protesters were arrested over the blocking of Lambeth and Vauxhall bridges, including Emma's husband, Andy Smith.

I don't know what the best way to protest is - and there are certainly safety issues around Insulate Britain’s tactics on the roads - but it certainly isn't "quietly".

Most Read

  1. 1 Noel Gallagher and Jake Bugg announce Hampstead Heath gig
  2. 2 From Adele's Hometown Glory to The Clash's London Calling: Here are the 25 greatest London songs ever released
  3. 3 'I feared for my life': Security guard scarred after late-night ambush
  1. 4 Extinction Rebellion mocks up high street deaths over climate 'inaction'
  2. 5 'Damaged and broken': Report exposes suffering of domestic abuse victims
  3. 6 Possible travel disruptions in north London this week
  4. 7 Highgate charity buys and delivers winter clothes for pupils
  5. 8 Club de Fromage brings ice festive skating pop parties to Alexandra Palace
  6. 9 Highgate publisher releases LGBTQI anthology in memory of trans daughter
  7. 10 Things to do in north London: Christmas markets, workshops and more this weekend

Greta Thunberg recently said that “sometimes you’ve got to anger people”, and faced criticism that she herself does not have the answers. That’s fine. You can demand change without knowing how to legislate.

We need people to make noise and we need to ask ourselves what criminalising them achieves.  

Police remove an Insulate Britain climate activist taking part in a demonstration on Vauxhall Bridge on November 20

Police remove an Insulate Britain climate activist taking part in a demonstration on Vauxhall Bridge on November 20 - Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Maybe we, humankind, will find a way to turn this around so that future generations can have a better life, and if we do, it will be, in part, because of those who shouted.

Climate Emergency
Climate Change
Environment News
North London News
London
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Bob Dylan Table at Banner's in Crouch End

Music

When Bob Dylan came to Crouch End – the truth and the legend

Andrew Whitehead

Logo Icon
Men in suits holding awards in front of signs

London Live

Hampstead favourite wins Indian restaurant award

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 24-01-2018 of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte. Issue date: Wednesday June 2, 2021.

Tottenham Hotspur | Opinion

Changes made at Hotspur Way over the international break

Buez Hadgu

Author Picture Icon
Voelia collectors at work in Camden

Camden Council

Camden is 'essentially a free dump', say refuse collectors

Saskia Rowlands

Logo Icon