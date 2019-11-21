Search

Advanced search

Catastrophe averted as hit-TV actor Rob Delaney nearly sparks Hampstead Heath search during missing persons drill

PUBLISHED: 16:27 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 25 November 2019

Rob Delaney with two of his children on Hampstead Heath on Sunday afternoon, shortly after being met by London Search and Rescue volunteers on an exercise. Picture: Josh Thurston

Rob Delaney with two of his children on Hampstead Heath on Sunday afternoon, shortly after being met by London Search and Rescue volunteers on an exercise. Picture: Josh Thurston

Archant

A London Search and Rescue training exercise almost turned into a full-scale investigation when an abandoned buggy was discovered on Hampstead Heath - but it turned out to belong to comic actor Rob Delaney.

Rob Delaney and two of his children are met by Search and Rescue volunteers after an abandoned buggy caused concern. Picture: Josh ThurstonRob Delaney and two of his children are met by Search and Rescue volunteers after an abandoned buggy caused concern. Picture: Josh Thurston

More than 50 members of the volunteer group were on the Heath on Sunday carrying out a series of drills and tests when one of the search teams came across an abandoned pushchair containing bags on a path near the Sports Ground.

Members of the five-strong group could not see its owners nearby, and another unit began to look into the wooded area to the north.

You may also want to watch:

As concerns grew about their whereabouts and they prepared to "radio in" the discovery for further investigation, Mr Delaney emerged with his two of his sons after they had headed off the beaten track to explore. He apologised to the search and rescue group who took the incident in good humour before they carried on with the rest of the afternoon's missing person scenario.

The American actor is best known for starring as Rob Norris in Channel 4 sitcom Catastrophe. He is also a vocal campaigner for the Labour Party and NHS.

London Search and Rescue is a lowland rescue team and helps the police to search for missing people in the capital and south east. It is funded entirely through donations.

The Ham&High spent the day shadowing them on their exercises, including a full missing persons A full report will be on the website and in the newspaper later this week.

Most Read

Tube antisemitism: Father abused on Northern line wants to meet woman who stepped in

Undated family handout photo of Asma Shuweikh, the woman hailed a hero for confronting a man directing anti-semitic abuse towards Jewish children on the tube. PA Photo. Issue date: Saturday November 23, 2019. Mother-of-two Asma, who confronted a man directing antisemitic abuse towards Jewish children on the London Underground, said she

Theresa May urges remain-backing Tory voters to get behind Mike Freer to ‘move on’ from Brexit

Former Prime Minister Theresa May with activists in Golders Green 21.11.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Maida Vale pub the Warrington Hotel closed because of ‘mice and cockroach infestation’

A sign outside the Warrington Hotel in Maida Vale after it had to shut due to hygiene issues. Picture: Sean Browne

Catastrophe averted as hit-TV actor Rob Delaney nearly sparks Hampstead Heath search during missing persons drill

Rob Delaney with two of his children on Hampstead Heath on Sunday afternoon, shortly after being met by London Search and Rescue volunteers on an exercise. Picture: Josh Thurston

Appeal to find Camden man convicted for possession of a gun ‘with intent to endanger life’

Yusuf Ahmed. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Tube antisemitism: Father abused on Northern line wants to meet woman who stepped in

Undated family handout photo of Asma Shuweikh, the woman hailed a hero for confronting a man directing anti-semitic abuse towards Jewish children on the tube. PA Photo. Issue date: Saturday November 23, 2019. Mother-of-two Asma, who confronted a man directing antisemitic abuse towards Jewish children on the London Underground, said she

Theresa May urges remain-backing Tory voters to get behind Mike Freer to ‘move on’ from Brexit

Former Prime Minister Theresa May with activists in Golders Green 21.11.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Maida Vale pub the Warrington Hotel closed because of ‘mice and cockroach infestation’

A sign outside the Warrington Hotel in Maida Vale after it had to shut due to hygiene issues. Picture: Sean Browne

Catastrophe averted as hit-TV actor Rob Delaney nearly sparks Hampstead Heath search during missing persons drill

Rob Delaney with two of his children on Hampstead Heath on Sunday afternoon, shortly after being met by London Search and Rescue volunteers on an exercise. Picture: Josh Thurston

Appeal to find Camden man convicted for possession of a gun ‘with intent to endanger life’

Yusuf Ahmed. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Five of Mourinho’s most memorable Champions League nights

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Haringey Huskies release statement on alleged racism in Invicta Mustangs clash

Haringey Huskies Stuart Appleby in action (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

Spurs boss Mourinho full of praise for midfielder Alli

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (right) and West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini on the touchline during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Arsenal fans call for action in damning statement after poor start to the season

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Montemurro praises Arsenal Women’s maturity in Liverpool win

Arsenal Manager, Joe Montemurro during the Women's League Cup match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists