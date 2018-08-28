Camden mayor announces Michael Palin and David Baddiel for spring Camden Music Trust fund raisers

David Baddiel and Frank Skinner on stage at the Absolute Radio South Africa Send Off Party, at the Lyric Theatre in central London. Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment

Camden’s mayor has managed to bring in some of Britain’s comedy legends for two of her fund raisers this year.

Michael Palin. Picture: Matt Crossick Michael Palin. Picture: Matt Crossick

Gospel Oak’s Sir Michael Palin will speak at a “places and poems” event at Lauderdale House in Highgate on March 8. Tickets will cost £15.

The following month, husband and wife comedy duo David Baddiel and Morwenna Banks will hold an evening “in conversation” at the same venue. The event on April 26 will start at 7pm.

St Etheldreda’s Church’s medieval crypt in Holborn will also be the venue for the mayor’s annual fundraising dinner on March 28. The all-ticket event will see diners eat at the Bleeding Heartsrestaurant.

The events are all being held for the mayor’s charity, the Camden Music Trust. So far she has raised more than £47,000 for it.

She said: “I want to help Camden Music Trust continue to ensure that music making is not an elitist pursuit, but something all our children and young people can enjoy.”