Young girl dies after Colney Hatch Lane Bentley crash

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 1:04 PM August 25, 2022
A 12-year-old girl died following a car crash in Colney Hatch Lane

A 12-year-old girl died following a car crash in Colney Hatch Lane

Police officers are making a new appeal for witnesses, after a 12-year-old girl died following a car crash in Colney Hatch Lane.

Police were called to the scene of a collision between a Vauxhall Astra and a Bentley Continental in Colney Hatch Lane, near Muswell Hill, Barnet, at 10.12pm on Saturday (August 20). 

One of the occupants of the Astra, a 12-year-old girl, sustained critical injuries. 

She was taken to hospital where she died last on Tuesday. 

DI Ian Watson, from the Met's road and transport policing command, said: "My thoughts are with the girl's family as they come to terms with this devastating news and we will do everything we can to support them at this difficult time.

According to Scotland Yard, the Bentley is thought to have contained two men, both of whom left the scene on foot before police arrived.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on Monday (August 22), and has been bailed to return in September.

Anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage is asked to call the serious collision investigation unit on 020 8246 9820.

Alternatively, call 101 quoting CAD 7888/20Aug.

