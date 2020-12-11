Crouch End children rustle up recipes for school cookbook

Published: 9:59 AM December 11, 2020 Updated: 11:14 AM December 11, 2020

Bambou enjoying her French strawberry cups - Credit: The Coleridge Cookbook

A Crouch End school has written an internationally-inspired cookbook with the help of local chefs, families and businesses.

Coleridge Primary School has sourced 172 recipes from more than 40 countries exploring popular culinary themes such as lockdown baking.

Local bakeries such as Dunn’s and Sourdough Sophia have chipped in with their industry expertise along with chefs Alan Rosenthal and John D’Oliveira.

Pachara Street Food, a member of the Facebook group Crouch End HomeCooks, has also contributed recipes to The Coleridge Cookbook, which is illustrated by Emer Stamp.

Pupils have been busy making the recipes themselves - Credit: The Coleridge Cookbook

The school’s headteacher Leon Choueke said: “We are always looking for ways to celebrate our school’s diversity and to bring our community even closer together.

You may also want to watch:

“The production of this cookbook has been a great way to do both.”

The project was organised by Coleridge Primary School’s parent-staff association, Coleridge Families.

Other businesses to support the cookbook were Nickel, TooTooMoo, Nourish Mama, Velasquez & Van Wezel, and Pasta & Play.

To buy the book click here.

Lilla from Year 5 taking her banana and honey bread out of the oven - Credit: THE Coleridge Cookbook

The Coleridge Cookbook - Credit: The Coleridge Cookbook

"Dino-juice', made by Billy in Reception - Credit: The Coleridge Cookbook

READ MORE: Crouch End’s independent shops launch festive trail with grotto

READ MORE: Shop Local: Entrepreneur, 21, sells masks supporting Kenyan makers at Crouch End pop-up