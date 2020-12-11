Crouch End children rustle up recipes for school cookbook
- Credit: The Coleridge Cookbook
A Crouch End school has written an internationally-inspired cookbook with the help of local chefs, families and businesses.
Coleridge Primary School has sourced 172 recipes from more than 40 countries exploring popular culinary themes such as lockdown baking.
Local bakeries such as Dunn’s and Sourdough Sophia have chipped in with their industry expertise along with chefs Alan Rosenthal and John D’Oliveira.
Pachara Street Food, a member of the Facebook group Crouch End HomeCooks, has also contributed recipes to The Coleridge Cookbook, which is illustrated by Emer Stamp.
The school’s headteacher Leon Choueke said: “We are always looking for ways to celebrate our school’s diversity and to bring our community even closer together.
You may also want to watch:
“The production of this cookbook has been a great way to do both.”
The project was organised by Coleridge Primary School’s parent-staff association, Coleridge Families.
Most Read
- 1 Tufnell Park singer releases inspiring single for Royal Free charity
- 2 ‘That’s what Christmas is all about’: Highgate home’s festive lights bring community together
- 3 Shop Local: Entrepreneur, 21, sells masks supporting Kenyan makers at Crouch End pop-up
- 4 Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville
- 5 Film review: We Are The Geordies (12A)
- 6 Crouch End children rustle up recipes for school cookbook
- 7 New Royale Dickens theatre company takes to the stage with A Christmas Carol
- 8 Hampstead Community Centre plans Covid-friendly Christmas for elderly
- 9 Hampstead High street gets a second creperie amid war of words
- 10 Watch: Maida Vale driver crashes at 80mph into row of supercars in Chelsea
Other businesses to support the cookbook were Nickel, TooTooMoo, Nourish Mama, Velasquez & Van Wezel, and Pasta & Play.
To buy the book click here.
READ MORE: Crouch End’s independent shops launch festive trail with grotto
READ MORE: Shop Local: Entrepreneur, 21, sells masks supporting Kenyan makers at Crouch End pop-up