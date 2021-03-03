Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Petition to save oak and hornbeam trees in Coldfall Wood

Logo Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 10:37 AM March 3, 2021   
Coldfall Wood

Coldfall Wood - Credit: Flickr/Mark Hillary (CC BY 2.0)

More than 50,000 people have signed a petition to stop Haringey Council felling seven trees in ancient woodland.

Seven oak and hornbeam trees in Coldfall Wood, Fortis Green, were due to be cut down to prevent subsidence and structural damage to a neighbouring property earlier this week.

But Haringey Council, which is responsible for the wood, says it will not cut down the trees until more discussions have taken place with independent advisors and insurer AXA on Friday (March 5).

Victoria Midwinter, who is part of the campaign to save the trees, said: “They’re mature trees. In terms of climate change, mature trees capture far more carbon than new ones will.”

She continued: “Insurance companies think about taking the trees down first.

You may also want to watch:

“What we’re saying is they should be looking at all the options and not starting with the one which, while it doesn’t cost them much money, costs the local environment and community everything.”

Victoria said there is “amazing” biodiversity in ancient woodland and that felling just one tree could harm bug and bird habitats in Haringey.

A drawing by young campaigner Anna Hall

A drawing by young campaigner Anna Hall - Credit: Anna Hall

Most Read

  1. 1 'Paul the Paper' shuts up shop in Crouch End for the final time
  2. 2 Arsenal manager Arteta knows every match will be a different test ahead of Burnley trip
  3. 3 Covid-19: Area around Royal Free one of few in UK to avoid deaths
  1. 4 WATCH: Hampstead 8-year-old teaches history to audience of thousands
  2. 5 Jail for 'callous' Maida Vale couple who ran brothels
  3. 6 Call to remember John Le Carré during Hampstead Heath celebrations
  4. 7 Highgate's Victorian 'pineapple' railings repaired and restored.
  5. 8 Leila Roy: 'A person of compassion, empathy, loyalty and civic solidarity'
  6. 9 Patients being treated in hospital for Covid falls by a quarter
  7. 10 Leila Roy tributes: 'We will miss her energy and her big heart'

Councillor Kirsten Hearn, the council’s cabinet member for climate change, equalities and leisure, said: “I do not want these trees to be felled.

"Haringey Council takes seriously its duty of guardianship of Coldfall Wood as an ancient woodland and local nature reserve.

“Felling these trees, or otherwise potentially funding the works to the property, are equally unpalatable.”

A spokesperson for AXA said: “We recognise the importance of woodlands and green spaces across the UK and know that these situations are often complex and emotive, however, we owe it to our customers to find a solution which protects their property.

“We are actively investigating all possible options in this case and that includes the possible construction of a tree root barrier.”

Ancient woods are areas which have been forested persistently since 1600.

In November, Haringey and AXA agreed to hold off felling four oak trees in nearby Queen’s Wood for twelve months.

Insurers are monitoring Queen’s Wood and exploring alternative options which would not see trees cut down.

Find the petition at www.change.org/p/haringey-council-protect-ancient-woodland-from-felling-by-insurers

Environment News
Muswell Hill News
Haringey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Covid-19 AstraZenaca vaccine at the NHS Nightingale facility at the Excel Centre, London

Coronavirus

'Real disappointment' over uptake of Covid vaccine among care home staff

Simon Allin, Local Democracy Reporter

person
An aerial view of the proposed O2 Centre redevelopment. 

Camden Council

O2 Centre redevelopment consultation opened by Camden Council

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Amy Athwal-Kirby has been described as "kind" and "cheeky"

Remembering 'positive, caring and kind' Hornsey pupil Amy

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Mik Scarlet, 55, from Camden Town

Camden Council

Camden disabled resident on fears over Haverstock Hill cycle lanes

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus