Before and after: The lost pubs around Hampstead and Highgate
- Credit: Google
Here are 12 pubs around Hampstead and Highgate which have closed in the last decade. We compare what the old watering holes looked like then – and now.
Haverstock Arms
154 Haverstock Hill, Belsize Park. Closed in 2012 and now a hotel.
The White Horse
154-155 Fleet Road, Hampstead. Closed in 2017. Put up for sale last year by occupiers Cork & Bottle.
The Magdala Tavern
2 South Hill Park, Hampstead. Closed in 2014. Reopening mooted last year.
Rosslyn Arms
48 Rosslyn Hill, Hampstead. Pub later occupied by Café Hampstead, which closed in 2019. Landlord said pub reopening was in the offing last year.
The Victoria
28 North Hill, Highgate. Closed in 2017.
The Winchester
206 Archway Road, Highgate. Closed in 2015. Turned into apartments after the local community rallied to save the pub.
The Adelaide
143 Adelaide Road, Chalk Farm. Closed in 2012. Now housing.
The Black Cap
171 Camden High Street, Camden Town. Closed in 2015. Five years on, campaigners are still fighting for the LGBT+ pub's reopening.
Minstrel Boy
156 Colney Hatch Lane, Muswell Hill. Closed in 2015.
The Hornsey Tavern
26 High Street, Hornsey. Closed in 2018.
The White Swan
243 Golders Green Road, Golders Green. Closed in 2013 and demolished in 2017. Now apartments.
The Castle
452 Finchley Road, Child's Hill. Now apartments.
*Images sourced from Google Maps