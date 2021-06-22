Opinion

Published: 4:45 PM June 22, 2021

There’s no question the impacts of the pandemic are taking a toll on millions of people. But what must be addressed are the effects this virus is having on our young people, with many facing disruption to their education, home and social life, difficulties in finding jobs and issues surrounding their mental health and wellbeing.

Throughout this time, the council and organisations across Camden have been committed to supporting young people.

Alongside partners, we’ve provided free mental health and wellbeing resources and hosted youth events to keep communities connected.

We’ve also provided training and employment opportunities, including joining Google’s career certificate programme giving people the skills needed to secure a role in tech, and providing young people with high quality work placements by building on the government’s Kickstart Scheme.

Cllr Abdul Hai says that Camden council is giving young people the chance to shape future youth services - Credit: Camden Council

The council is also undertaking a review of the borough’s youth offer, giving young people the chance to shape our future youth services, opportunities and support. We want our young people to be at the centre of this review and for it to be part of the recovery for a generation who have been disadvantaged by Covid-19.

You may also want to watch:

We’re also aware that whilst Camden’s crime figures affecting young people show a consistent decrease since 2018, this could change after lockdown restrictions are fully lifted.

Through Camden’s Youth Safety Steering Group, we’re proud of what we have managed to achieve to reduce violence affecting young people, but we know more can be done.

As we continue to build on this work, we’re now focusing on tackling the issues that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, including youth unemployment and the inequalities and injustices faced by our Black, Asian and other ethnic communities.

Camden’s also hosting its second borough-wide youth safety event from June 25, allowing us to directly reach out to communities to see what more we can do together, as well as highlight great work already being done.

This is also an opportunity to bring youth services, schools and the police together with young people to find real solutions to the problems they may be facing to support them now and in the future.

Cllr Abdul Hai (Lab, King's Cross) is Camden's lead for cabinet member for young people, equalities and cohesion.